Lake Monster Brewing Releases Brut IPA

MINNEAPOLIS — Lake Monster Brewing is excited to announce the release of its newest limited-edition seasonal: Brut IPA.

Brut IPA is a newer variant of American IPA that got its start on the west coast but has quickly spread around the country. Drawing its name “brut” from the extra-dry style of champagne, the style is a pale, crisp and hop-focused IPA.

“We are always experimenting with new ingredients and processes at Lake Monster,” says Lake Monster brewmaster Matt Lange. “When this style started getting attention last year it really piqued our interest ands eemed like a great avenue to explore for a seasonal release.”

As this is a newer style it is still evolving, but one constant is the super-dry finish on the beer, achieved by fermenting virtually all of the available sugar out of the beer. The dry finish removes the need for firm bitterness and allows the flavor of the hops to shine through.

“The Brut style is a great canvas to try out new and unique hop flavors. In this case, we used a bunch of hops from New Zealand andAustralia that we had never used before, along with some fruity US hops,” said Lange. “The result is a beer that stays in the IPA wheelhouse but is very different from anything we’ve made before.”

The Lake Monster Brut IPA was made with a boat load of Rakau, Ella, Motu, Citra and Amarillo hops and clocks in at 6.4 percent ABV. It is available in cans at your favorite liquor store and on tap at the Lake Monster taproom in St. Paul now. For more information visit lakemonsterbrewing.com