Lake Dillon Beer Fest to Return June 11

DILLON, Colorado – The Town of Dillon proudly announces the return of the 10th Annual Lake Dillon Beer Fest on Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Lake Dillon Beer Fest features more than 30 world-class Colorado craft breweries pouring their delicious suds, food, and live music at Dillon Amphitheater (201 Lodgepole St, Dillon, CO 80435). Beer lovers can sip and sample the best beers that Colorado has to offer while overlooking Lake Dillon and majestic views of the Rocky Mountains. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15 and can be purchased online.

“We’re so excited to bring this festival back to Dillon for craft beer lovers,” says Suzanne Phillipson, Town of Dillon’s Marketing and Communications Manager. “Often heralded as the kick off of summer there’s nothing better than enjoying a cold brew while taking in the gorgeous views of Summit County.”

Tickets, which cost $40, include unlimited beer tastings and a commemorative glass. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and their mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer. $5 from every ticket will also support The Blue River Watershed Group (BRWG) and their mission to promote, protect, and restore a healthy Blue River watershed through cooperative community education, stewardship, and resource management.

About Town of Dillon

The Town of Dillon, Colorado is a small mountain community that is big on fun. Located in the heart of Summit County along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir, Dillon is home to multiple breathtaking outdoor amenities. It’s a great place to spend the day whether you’re soaking in the local history, hiking, biking or having fun out on the water. Locals and visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, entertainment and adventure in this Colorado mountain town.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://www.townofdillon.com