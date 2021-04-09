Labatt Launches Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade

Brings ‘Chilled’ Flavors to the Segment, and Builds on Seltzer Line Success

NEW YORK — Introducing Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade – a new Chilled Lemonade line that brings cool and refreshing flavor to this growing industry segment. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer, the fastest growing new category SKU in Upstate NY and Michigan[1], has the highest repeat purchase rate of any seltzer variety 12-pack in Upstate NY since launching in 2020.[2] This line extension builds off Blue Light Seltzer’s success.

As lemonade flavored seltzer continues to gain share (+8.1 points in 2020), Labatt is bringing new flavors and winning taste to the category.[3] Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade will launch in 12-can variety packs with four unique flavors: Chilled Raspberry, Chilled Lemonade, Chilled Black Cherry and Chilled Peach. Each seltzer will balance tart lemonade with bright fruit flavor for a refreshing, bold and tart combination.

“We found that there was an opportunity to improve the seltzer lemonade experience within the category and make it more approachable,” said Rob Hertenstein, innovation director. “Other seltzer lemonades are very sour and heavy in flavor. They tend to linger on the palate. We wanted to develop a seltzer lemonade that delivers both on the bright, tart citrus flavor of lemonade while also being very refreshing and crisp. That’s exactly what we have with this chilled line.”

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer brings a new and refreshing taste profile to consumers. Each seltzer is “chilled” just above freezing temperature before it is packaged to ensure a fresh flavor experience in every can.

“We worked with our team of flavor experts to perfect a refreshing lineup of chilled flavors, that combine traditional lemonade taste with fun fruits and a clean, crisp seltzer base,” said Janine Schoos, Labatt brand director. “Hard seltzer drinkers have gravitated toward our unique and ownable flagship flavors and the delicious taste has kept them coming back. We’re excited to roll out Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade and offer new flavor experiences.”

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade builds on the popularity and sales of the original Labatt Blue Light Seltzer line.

Building on the Success of Labatt Blue Light Seltzer

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer saw significant success with its launch in 2020.

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Brand outsold the competition. In Upstate New York since launch in 2020, Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Brand is the #1 Fastest turning Seltzer brand of the segment according to IRI, outperforming Bud Light Seltzer and Corona Seltzer brands.[4]

In Upstate New York since launch in 2020, Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Brand is the #1 Fastest turning Seltzer brand of the segment according to IRI, outperforming Bud Light Seltzer and Corona Seltzer brands.[4] Labatt Blue Light Seltzer exceeded consumer expectations. Eighty percent of consumers who tried Labatt Blue Light Seltzer said that it exceeded their expectations compared to just 64% claiming the same for Bud Light Seltzer.[5]

Eighty percent of consumers who tried Labatt Blue Light Seltzer said that it exceeded their expectations compared to just 64% claiming the same for Bud Light Seltzer.[5] Once consumers try Labatt Blue Light Seltzer, they want to have it again. Sixty-five percent of those who tried Labatt Blue Light Seltzer said they will “definitely buy it again”[6] and Labatt Blue Light Seltzer earned the highest repeat rate of any seltzer variety 12-pack in Upstate NY since its launch.[7]

Sixty-five percent of those who tried Labatt Blue Light Seltzer said they will “definitely buy it again”[6] and Labatt Blue Light Seltzer earned the highest repeat rate of any seltzer variety 12-pack in Upstate NY since its launch.[7] Consumers are, in fact, coming back for more Labatt Blue Light Seltzer.Labatt Blue Light Seltzer outsold Bud Light Seltzer in Upstate, NY food markets, earning a 26.8% repurchase rate versus 15.0% for Bud Light Seltzer.[8]

“The launch of Labatt Blue Light Seltzer proves that we are a strong regional player outpacing bigger brands and innovating in a growing segment by taking a fresh approach,” said Schoos. “We are thrilled to build off the overwhelming success of our seltzer line and continue to offer delicious innovations like Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade.”

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade variety pack will be available year-round across NY, PA, OH, MI and VT starting in April 2021.

To find Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade in their area, fans can visitwww.labattusa.com/finder.

About Labatt USA

Proudly based in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA produces, imports and markets a wide portfolio of refreshing alcoholic beverages exclusively in the U.S. Labatt USA has imported America’s top selling Canadian beers since 1951 and is best known for its pristine pilseners: Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. Labatt has since expanded its line to include refreshing seltzers and flavors developed by top industry taste experts at Labatt’s parent company and produced in Western NY. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer offers a triple-filtered malt base with unique fruit fusions. Labatt Blue Light Flavors offer refreshing beer with a burst of citrus flavors.

For more information, visitwww.LabattUSA.com.

Stay connected with Labatt on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook:@LabattUSA.