KYLA Introduces New 6-Pack of Top-Selling Lavender Lemonade

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – What do you do when you have the number one, fastest-selling single serve 16oz flavor in the hard kombucha category? You make that flavor available in a convenient, sharable,12 oz slim can 6-pack.

Released in September 2021, KYLA’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha 12oz 6-packs are available for $15.99 in CA, OR, WA, CO and AZ at select retailers. In addition to offering gut-friendly live cultures, Lavender Lemonade is low sugar, low carb, low calorie, gluten free and vegan. Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in this bubbling and boochie twist on classic lemonade making it an instant consumer favorite.

“As a leader in hard kombucha, KYLA is contributing toward the category’s stellar growth of $50m +106% as consumers look for tasty and mindful alcohol alternatives,” says Morgan Robbat, President of KYLA Hard Kombucha. “We love how well Lavender Lemonade has been received and we’re excited to offer this top flavor in new, slim-can 6-packs.”

KYLA was created in 2018 and still sets the standard for quality and innovation in the better-for-you alcoholic beverage space. In the summer of 2020, KYLA introduced its Sunbreak Series which pays homage to the Pacific Northwest and represents the moment the sun breaks through the gray with refreshingly radiant flavors like the Sunset Trio (Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava), Lychee Lemonade, Pineapple Ginger Colada, Peach Tepache, Coconut Crush and, of course, Lavender Lemonade. Since the Sunbreak launch, the series has driven double-digit growth for the brand.

The new Lavender Lemonade 12-ounce slim can 6-packs hit retailer shelves including Natural Grocers and Total Wine in mid September. Find these six packs and all KYLA products near you with our KYLA locator: https://www.kylakombucha.com/locator/ or buy now: https://shop.kylakombucha.com/products/kyla-sunbreak-lavender-lemonade

ABOUT KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage brewed in Hood River, Oregon using organic tea, pure Mt. Hood water and a bespoke SCOBY. The Sunbreak Series’ Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Ginger Colada, Coconut Crush, Sunset Trio, Lychee Lemonade and Peach Tepache complement KYLA’s Original lineup of Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and Berry Ginger. In March 2021, KYLA launched its innovative Riviera series, a range of craft brewed cocktails with live cultures, in a shelf-stable and convenient ready-to-drink format. Gluten free, vegan, and with live cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits.

For More Information:

https://www.kylakombucha.com