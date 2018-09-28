Kyla Hard Kombucha Launches Cold Brew Coffee Flavor

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – KYLA Hard Kombucha is hitting a fever pitch with the launch of a first-of-its-kind hard kombucha infused with cold brew coffee. The brand behind the first non-pasteurized, shelf stable hard kombucha with live cultures from a SCOBY will launch its new brew on October 1, just six months after debuting on shelves with two flagship flavors – Ginger Tangerine and Hibiscus Lime. The new KYLA Hard Kombucha Cold Brew flavor boasts a 4.5% ABV and notes of vanilla.

“Since launching KYLA Hard Kombucha in 2018, we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from our customers and retailers,” said KYLA Hard Kombucha Chief Executive Officer, Cory Comstock. “This increasing demand for KYLA Hard Kombucha inspired us to create another option that answers the call for unique kombucha products.”

KYLA Hard Kombucha Cold Brew joins the brand’s current roster of hard kombucha products, sold in six-packs of 11 oz. bottles ($11.99 SRP). The new brew contains an enviable 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of carbs per serving.

Find KYLA Hard Kombucha near the beer and hard cider in liquor and retail stores across the U.S. in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. For more information, please visit kylakombucha.com or email askkyla@kylakombucha.com.

About KYLA Hard Kombucha

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA Hard Kombucha’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret that enables KYLA Hard Kombucha to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5 percent alcohol, 100 calories, 2 grams or less of sugar and 2 grams or less of carbs per serving. Available in three flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime and NEW Cold Brew Coffee with a hint of vanilla – and sold in six-packs in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs, KYLA Hard Kombucha puts the fun in functional beverages. KYLA Hard Kombucha is owned by Full Sail Brewing Company. Engage with KYLA Hard Kombucha on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit kylakombucha.com.