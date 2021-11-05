Kombrewcha Unveils New Packaging

BROOKLYN, New York – Kombrewcha®, the original hard kombucha, is officially unveiling a new look and feel this fall.

The Brooklyn-born booch’s new colorful and vibrant packaging is rolling out nationwide now and will aid in helping the product catch the interest of curious consumers on-shelf, while making it easier to find for the brand’s incredible fans. The new look reiterates the brand’s playful, yet approachable, personality.

The hard kombucha category continues to show exceptional growth – with over 70% YOY increase in dollar sales* – and more consumers are looking for alternative beverages. And while the liquid speaks for itself, this summer UPROXX named Kombrewcha number one in an overall blind taste-test against other brands in the category, Kombrewcha’s new visual presence is meant to stand out amongst the competition and drive trial at retail.

The brand’s look may be different, Kombrewcha remains the same hard kombucha that fans, old and new, know and love – USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, made with fair trade black tea, a sessionable 4.4% ABV and available in four unique and delicious flavor combinations, including: Berry Hibiscus, Ginger Lemon, Mango Pineapple and Blood Orange.

The newly designed Kombrewcha can be found in 12 oz. six-packs for Berry Hibiscus, Ginger Lemon and Mango Pineapple, single 16 oz. cans for Berry Hibiscus and Blood Orange, and a 4-can Variety Pack with all four flavors.

To purchase, consumers can use the brand’s store locator to find a retailer near them.

*For the latest 52 weeks ending 9/26/2021, the Hard Kombucha category experienced 72.4% YoY growth in dollar sales. (IRI)

About Kombrewcha® Hard Kombucha

Kombrewcha, the original hard kombucha, was founded in Brooklyn in 2014 and is now part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands. Brewed to 4.4% ABV through natural fermentation, Kombrewcha is gluten-free, and uses quality ingredients such as fair-trade black tea. Now available in four flavors, all USDA certified organic: Berry Hibiscus, Ginger Lemon, Mango Pineapple and Blood Orange. Kombrewcha is as refreshing as it is delicious.

For More Information:

https://kombrewcha.com