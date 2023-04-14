Knee Deep Brewing Company Introduces SpecDrum Pale Ale in Support of Autism Awareness Month in April

AUBURN, Calif.— Knee Deep Brewing Company announces the launch of SpecDrum Pale Ale, a limited edition beer that supports Autism Awareness Month in April. This unique beer is created to benefit Autism Rocks Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for inclusion in our workplaces, communities, and schools.

SpecDrum Pale Ale is a refreshing, light-bodied beer with a crisp and clean finish. It is brewed with a unique blend of hops that give it a vibrant and fruity aroma, perfect for spring and summer sipping. The beer is available on tap at Knee Deep Brewing Company’s taproom in Auburn, California, and is also available for purchase in cans.

“We are thrilled to introduce SpecDrum Pale Ale in support of Autism Awareness Month,” said Jerry Moore, founder of Knee Deep Brewing Company. “We currently work with another organization to employ individuals on the Autism spectrum. We believe in giving back to our community, and this beer is a way for us to support a cause close to our hearts.”

Autism Rocks Foundation is dedicated to building a facility to provide sensor-safe play for youth, building relationships with businesses for adult job placement while assisting parents with resources to support their loved ones on the spectrum. The organization also advocates for improved education and resources for those with autism.

“We are grateful for the support of Knee Deep Brewing Company and the creation of Spectrum Pale Ale,” said Kaitlyn Brown, co-founder of Autism Rocks Foundation. “This beer not only raises awareness for autism but also raises much-needed funds for building our resource center and the programs needed to support the families and individuals that require it.”

Spectrum Pale Ale is available for a limited time throughout April, recognizing Autism Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will go directly to Autism Rocks Foundation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GThJo7ZZOj0