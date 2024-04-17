Kit NA Brewing Partners With Pop Up Grocer to Bring Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand to Millennial and Gen Z Consumers

PORTLAND, Maine— Kit NA Brewing, a leading non-alcoholic beer beverage brand, is proud to announce its official partnership with Pop Up Grocer, a discovery destination for new, better-for-you products, specializing in emerging brands. The collaboration is an exciting partnership for Kit NA Brewing as the brand recognizes the expanding demographic of health-conscious Millennial and Gen Z Consumers, which is the exact audience Pop Up Grocer targets.

Pop Up Grocer is available to consumers in New York City, is open from 8 AM – 8 PM, 7 days a week, and is known for its commitment to showcasing and promoting new and interesting brands that prioritize quality and wellness. Popular with content creators, influencers, retailers, buyers, investors, and stakeholders, Pop Up Grocer provides an exciting platform for brands to gain exposure and connect with their target audience. 90% of the fastest-growing CPG brands have participated in Pop Up Grocer, and Kit NA Brewing is now on the list.

Kit NA Brewing’s debut at Pop Up Grocer will feature three distinct flavors/styles, each crafted to deliver a crushable and refreshing non-alcoholic beer experience. The lineup includes:

On Your Mark Blonde – Light and citrusy blonde with notes of grapefruit and a crisp, hop-forward finish

Get Set Wheat – Bright and crushable wheat beer with notes of orange peel and coriander, followed by a smooth, full-bodied finish

Here We Go Hazy: Tropical and juicy IPA with notes of mango and berry, followed by a balanced hop finish

All three flavors will be available in a convenient 6-pack format, as well as individual cans, providing consumers with flexibility and choice.

Kit’s Director of Marketing, Jayme Brown comments: “We are beyond thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Pop Up Grocer; a highly influential and respected organization within the CPG world! Our award-winning non-alcoholic beer brand perfectly aligns with the sober curious and health-conscious Millennial and Gen Z consumers that Pop Up Grocer attracts. We believe this collaboration will provide a fantastic platform to showcase our crushable and approachable non-alcoholic beers!”

About Kit NA Brewing

Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, makes 6x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (Blonde), Get Set (Wheat) and Here We Go (Hazy), Kit NA Brewing’s mission is to offer high-quality craft beer without the buzz, that does not compromise on taste or quality. #HaveAKit

For More Information:

https://www.kitna.beer/