Karbach Brewing’s Ranch Water Distribution Expands to Eight New States

HOUSTON – For the first time since the brewery’s founding in 2011, Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. is expanding distribution outside of the South with its fan-favorite, Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzer. Currently available throughout the state of Texas, Karbach’s Ranch Water will expand distribution to Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Tennessee this spring.

The distribution expansion comes on the heels of Ranch Water’s highly successful launch in January 2021. Crafted in Texas after the iconic bar staple, Karbach’s Ranch Water is the perfect blend of hard seltzer, lime, and agave and clocks in at 4.5% ABV, 90 calories, and 1g carbs.

To inspire sampling of their new product line and offer consumers various options, Karbach also released the Ranch Water variety pack in early March in the state of Texas. The 12-pack includes the Original Karbach Ranch Water, along with three thirst-quenching new flavors: Prickly Pear, Meyer Lemon, and Watermelon.

“We are beyond excited to expand Ranch Water outside of our current footprint. The hard seltzer market has grown tremendously over the last few years, and when we released our Ranch Water in January 2021, we were pleasantly surprised to see how well our audience responded to it,” said David Graham, Marketing Director at Karbach Brewing Co. “We’re incredibly proud of our brewing team and what they’ve done with our Ranch Water Hard Seltzer and are excited to bring a little taste of Texas to consumers across the country.”

Starting on March 8th, consumers 21 years and older can find Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzer at participating retailers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. In April, Ranch Water will hit shelves in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Tennessee. To learn more about Ranch Water, visit http://karbachbrewing.com/ or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Karbach Brewing Co.

Karbach Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by beverage industry veterans, Chuck Robertson and Ken Goodman, with a mission to provide high-quality craft beer and good times for all. Based in Houston right on the iconic Karbach Street, Karbach proudly brews all its beers in Texas. As the company continues to grow, the team relies on its homegrown roots and universal flavors to provide craft beer that everyone can enjoy because after all, it’s all about the beer.

For more information: https://www.karbachbrewing.com/