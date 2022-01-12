Karbach Brewing and Houston Rockets Release Collab Beer

HOUSTON, Texas – Karbach Brewing Co. and the Houston Rockets are announcing their new collaboration beer, Clutch City Lager, is now officially hitting store shelves across Houston. Named to pay homage to the history behind “Clutch City,” a portion of proceeds from the collab beer will benefit the Clutch City Foundation, an organization providing help, hope and inspiration to those in the Houston community who are less fortunate.

Just in time for the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Houston brewery and Houston Rockets held a draught launch party this past October, announcing their joint collaboration and release of the new beer on draught at Karbach Brewing. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy the beer at Karbach, Toyota Center, and at bars and restaurants where Karbach is available as they cheer on their favorite team.

Clutch City Lager is a clean, crisp American Lager brewed at 4% ABV. This beer is a salute to Rockets legends and a perfect complement to Houston’s great basketball legacy. One sip can transport you to the arena, bringing back the sounds of sneakers on the court and euphoric championship memories.

Now fans 21 and older will be able to purchase Clutch City Lager in stores and enjoy at home or anywhere they choose with family and friends.

About Karbach Brewing Co.

Karbach Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by beverage industry veterans, Chuck Robertson and Ken Goodman, with a mission to provide high-quality craft beer and good times for all. Based in Houston right on the iconic Karbach Street, the team relies on its homegrown roots and universal flavors to provide craft beverages that everyone can enjoy. We invite anyone to pull up a chair at our table ready to have a good time. Because at Karbach, we’re Crafted for Fun.

