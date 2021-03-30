Kansas-Based Speakeasy Distribution Expands into Missouri

With an expansion into Missouri, Speakeasy Distribution becomes a regional player. Founded in 2016 in Kansas, Speakeasy Distribution has become a player in the alcohol industry by signing statewide exclusive distribution rights for some of nation’s hottest breweries, distillery’s and winery’s such as Toppling Goliath, Harpoon, Oil Fire, Infinity Vodka and Superstition.

“It is exciting but there is a lot of work to be done,” said owners and founders Ron Elkouri and Riley Stephens. “Missouri is a large market and should be a great fit for our suppliers and the brands we represent.”

Some of the brands consumers of Missouri will be able to enjoy from Speakeasy Distribution include Odd 13 brewing, a local Kansas brewery in Fields & Ivy, the nation’s highest rated meadery Superstition, and some of the fasted growing spirits lines in Big Pickle vodka and world renowned Rampur whiskies from India.

For more information: https://vimeo.com/491800025