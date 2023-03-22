Juneau Juice Hazy IPA Released As the Latest Year-Round Beer for Alaskan Brewing Company

JUNEAU, Alaska— Alaskan Brewing Company is releasing the popular Juneau Juice Hazy IPA as its latest year-round beer. This juicy Hazy IPA first proved itself as a breakroom favorite of the Brew Crew before graduating to a Rough Draft release and a rotating 16 oz release. Now this hometown hazy is back to stay year-round in Alaskan’s core lineup.

Alaskan Brewing Company Brewer and Juneau Juice Hazy IPA creator Scotty McHenry has been delighted with the beverage’s success. “I think Juneau Juice has been a hit with the locals and tourists alike, people like to drink local. Checking out the local brews is a big part of traveling for me. Anyone outside of Juneau can get a taste of this great capital city, brewed with our pure Alaska water,” McHenry said.

Named after the brewery’s hometown of Juneau, which is surrounded by miles of impassable icefields, fjords, and the lush Tongass rainforest. Lush, wet, and hiding a one-of-a-kind beauty, Juneau Juice Hazy IPA is a juicy reflection of its hometown.

Bright and refreshing Juneau Juice features a combination of Mosaic, Sultana, Strata, and Citra hops with a respectable 6.8% ABV. Heavy dry-hopping and the use of some unmalted grains create a haziness that contributes to the smoothness of this style, and by leaving the beer unfiltered, residual yeast also adds to the full mouthfeel. The concentration of late-addition hops lessens hop bitterness, which accentuates the fruity, tropical flavor of many hop varieties.

“Juneau Juice is a little different from other hazy IPAs because it has the juicy factor of a hazy but also the toasty, nutty, malt character of a West Coast IPA,” McHenry said.

Juneau Juice was originally part of Alaskan Brewing’s Crew Brew series, which allows all employees, from accountants to engineers to human resources, to team up with brewers and brew on our 1-barrel pilot system. Our Crew Brew series encourages creativity and innovation, allowing any of our employees to experiment with wild ideas and local ingredients, making beers that are uniquely Alaskan and super limited. Crew Brews that we think are exceptional can be picked to be made on a larger scale, and Juneau Juice is one of those beers.

“My idea behind Juneau Juice is that I wanted to make a crushable, juicy, biscuity IPA that I could share with my coworkers for our shift beer in the break room. It took a lot of inspiration from one of our past pale ales, both using Victory malt and Simcoe hops,” McHenry said. “I wanted Juneau Juice to have a higher ABV than Big Mountain, up the hop profile, and also use a ton of flaked oats.”

Juneau Juice Hazy IPA will be available in all current Alaskan Brewing Company markets as six-packs, 12-packs, and new 19.2 oz cans.

The Alaskan Brewing Company is Alaska’s oldest continuously operating brewery founded in 1986.

