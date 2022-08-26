Joyride Brewing’s Fresh Hop Festival is Back on Sept. 24

EDGEWATER, Colorado – The second annual Joyride Fresh Hop Festival will feature more than ten breweries on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Joyride Brewing Company (2501 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater, CO 80214) from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.

The event will be a mass tapping of fresh hop beers from Colorado craft breweries near and far, and, as a bonus, Joyride will have a tie-dye station on-site. Ten percent of sales from Fresh Hop beers on Sept. 24 will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) to support their mission of promoting, protecting, and propelling independent craft breweries in Colorado.

“This year’s Fest is two weeks earlier than last year, ensuring that every beer served is as fresh as possible so attendees can appreciate all the subtle and volatile hop compounds before they start to fade away,” says Joyride Brewing Co-Founder, Director of Brewing and Marketing Dave Bergen. “This mirrors Colorado’s hop growing season, where most hops were ready a little earlier this year. It’s going to be the freshest of the fresh fests.”

Fresh Hop beers are both a time-honored tradition and beloved beer style for brewers. Beer is typically brewed with dried hop pellets; fresh hops, however, also known as wet hops, are whole cones that must be used within 48 hours of harvest. Thus, Fresh Hop beers can only be made once this time of year.

The following CBG member breweries will be offering fresh hop beers this month:

Barrels & Bottles Brewery

Broken Compass Brewing

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Comrade Brewing Company

Fiction Beer Company

Jagged Mountain

Joyride Brewing Company

Launch Pad Brewery

New Terrain Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Company

Ratio Beerworks

Station 26 Brewing Company

Strange Craft Beer Company

For more information about Joyride Brewing’s Fresh Hop Fest, including the pour list, visit their Facebook event page.

“We absolutely love this time of year where many breweries work directly with hops growers to make these seasonal beers. We’re honored to be the beneficiary for this event,” says CBG Events and Marketing Manager Michelle Baldwin.

About Joyride Brewing Company:

Joyride Brewing Company is a small craft brewery in Edgewater, CO, across the street from the banks of Sloan’s Lake. The brewery opened for business on July 16, 2014. We have a 10 barrel brewhouse with ten serving tanks and 11 fermenters. Our downstairs taproom is around 1600 sq ft and can hold about 95 people. Our upstairs rooftop patio is around 2400 sq ft and can hold an additional 150 people. Please join us and enjoy the majestic views of the lake with some of the finest beer in town.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/joyridebrewingfreshhop2022