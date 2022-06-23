Joyride Brewing Company Throws Epic Block Party to Celebrate 8-Year Anniversary

EDGEWATER, Colorado – Coming off an amazing time at the 2022 World Beer Cup ceremony where Joyride Brewing’s Ice Cutter Kölsch was declared the best in the world by winning gold in the German-Style Koelsch category, and on Joyride Director of Brewing and Marketing Dave Bergen’s birthday no less, the brewery is excited to announce their annual anniversary block party celebration on July 15-17 where the brewery celebrates eight years of commercially brewing beer.

As Joyride is all about community and collaboration, this anniversary bash will include closed off streets with a main stage featuring a lineup of live bands throughout the weekend, a collaboration competition with Joyride’s best brewery friends, food trucks, kids zone, and of course, award-winning beer like Joyride’s Ice Cutter Kölsch—perfect for a hot summer day on the patio.

“Eight years ago we were still homebrewing in the basement and now we’ve made nearly 9,000 barrels of beer since 2014. That’s over two million pints!” says Bergen. “Each time we add another number to the ol’ odometer, I fondly look back at our amazing team and welcoming community who have been here for us since day one. We would not be here without you! As Edgewater’s first and oldest brewery, we’ve always wanted to reflect our neighborhood by providing diverse, fun, and creative offerings, and to be embraced the way we have is the ultimate compliment.”

Band Lineup for the Weekend

From American and Bluegrass to Mountain Blues and 90s and Millennium rock hits, the following live acts will be rocking out!

Friday, July 15

2:30 to 4:30pm – The Flying Splash Kicks

5:30 to 7:30pm – Hunter James and the Titanic

8:00 to 10:00pm – Silent Disco

Saturday, July 16

11:00am to 12:30pm – Midnight Shakedown

1:00 to 3:00pm – 3 Hole Punch

4:00 to 6:00pm – Edgewater Project

7:00 to 9:00pm – El Paso Lasso

Sunday, July 17

11:00am to 1:00pm – The Great Jon Hamm

2:00 to 5:00pm – Blue River Grass Band

Brewery Collaboration Competition:

What started at Joyride’s third anniversary, because of all the help from brewery friends over the years, has turned into a friendly competition among brewery friends. Guests receive a punch card, try the collaboration beers, vote for their favorite brew and leave with a special commemorative anniversary glass. Previous winners include Downhill Brewing (2017 and 2019), Station 26 Brewing Co. (2018), Odell Brewing Company (2020) and Westbound and Down Brewing Company (2021). This year’s competitive sets include:

Downhill Brewing and Woods Boss Brewing: Sake Rice Lager

Barrels & Bottles Brewery and Odell Brewing Company: Sangria-inspired wine/beer hybrid

Station 26 Brewing Co. and Westbound & Down Brewing Company: Cold IPA

Call to Arms Brewing Company and Strange Craft Beer Company: Lemon Saison

“Our anniversary parties always feel like a wedding or reunion where there are so many people to high five and catch up with,” says Bergen. “But what I look forward to the most is our collaboration competition and everything involved with it including the brew days, spending some quality time over pints, and tasting the final product.”

About Joyride Brewing Company

Joyride Brewing Company is a small craft brewery in Edgewater, CO, across the street from the banks of Sloan’s Lake. The brewery opened for business on July 16, 2014. We have a 10 barrel brewhouse with ten serving tanks and 11 fermenters. Our downstairs taproom is around 1600 sq ft and can hold about 95 people. Our upstairs rooftop patio is around 2400 sq ft and can hold an additional 150 people. Please join us and enjoy the majestic views of the lake with some of the finest beer in town.

