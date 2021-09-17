Joyride Brewing Company Announces Fresh Hop Festival Date

EDGEWATER, Colorado – Fresh Hop season is upon us! Joyride Brewing Company (2501 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater, CO 80214) is thrilled to host a Fresh Hop tap takeover with 14 participating craft breweries. Joyride’s Fresh Hop Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ten percent of sales from Fresh Hop beers on that day will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) to support their mission of promoting, protecting and propelling independent craft breweries in Colorado.

“I love fresh hop beers, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be in Yakima, Washington, as well as the Western slope of Colorado for harvest season on multiple occasions,” says Dave Bergen, co-founder and director of brewing and marketing at Joyride Brewing. “An event I looked forward to every year was Falling Rock’s Fresh Hop Fest, and with that not happening, I wanted to assemble some of the finest fresh hopped beers in town so fans of these beers could have the opportunity to sample several of them at the same place.”

Fresh Hop beers have been a cherished tradition for many breweries and they can only be produced this time of year. When it comes to hops, beer is typically brewed with dried hop pellets. Fresh Hop (also known as wet hop) beers, however, are unique in that whole cones are harvested and then used within 48 hours.

The following CBG member breweries will be offering fresh hop beers this month:

Broken Compass Brewing

Bruz Beers

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Diebolt Brewing Company

Dry Dock Brewing Co.

Fiction Beer Company

FlyteCo Brewing

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Joyride Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Company

Ratio Beerworks

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Strange Craft Beer Company

The Empourium Brewing Company

About Joyride Brewing Company

Joyride Brewing Company is a small craft brewery in Edgewater, CO, across the street from the banks of Sloan’s Lake. The brewery opened for business on July 16, 2014. We have a 10 barrel brewhouse with ten serving tanks and 11 fermenters. Our downstairs taproom is around 1600 sq ft and can hold about 95 people. Our upstairs rooftop patio is around 2400 sq ft and can hold an additional 150 people. Please join us and enjoy the majestic views of the lake with some of the finest beer in town.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/joyridefreshhopfestival2021