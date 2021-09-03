Jolly Pumpkin of East Lansing is the Official Restaurant of Michigan’s Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

East Lansing – Guests of Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will soon get the opportunity to find themselves eating side by side with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers during the week leading up to the big game.

The big guys up front are now officially sponsored by Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales to relax and refuel weekly after practice. Jolly Pumpkin will also host the group periodically, where guests will have the opportunity to interact and take photos with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers.

“The guys up front gotta eat! These guys do so much hard work, and they often don’t get recognized. It’s important to us as a brand to recognize their commitment and hard work.” says Tony Grant, CEO of Jolly Pumpkin, alumni of Michigan State University and former Offensive Lineman and Long Snapper with the football team. “Football was, and is, still a huge part of my life, and I’m honored to be helping this generation with these significant changes in college sports.”

The Jolly Pumpkin East Lansing menu features modern brewpub fare alongside award-winning beers. In addition, the menu features artisan pizza, signature sandwiches, and appetizers made to compliment the extensive craft beer section. They also feature a wide variety of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales such as Bam Biere and La Roja to seasonals like La Parcela and Noel in addition to North Peak Brewing Company’s Diabolical, Havoc, Siren, and Hooked.

“Myself and the rest of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers are really excited to be working with Tony and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing.” says Matt Allen, senior center on The Offensive Line “They have such a cool brand and awesome food that we are all proud to be associated with. It’s also really cool that Tony being an alum of both position groups, is supporting us too!”

Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing is a full-service, 5,850 square foot restaurant located at the east corner of the Center City District retail. Current hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Jolly Pumpkin

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, initially established in 2004, was the first brand of its kind to foray into a line of all-sour ales. Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is part of Northern United Brewing Company and operates its production facility in Dexter, MI. The brand is distributed nationwide and available at the company’s nine locations throughout Michigan and Illinois.

For More Information:
https://east-lansing.jollypumpkin.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More