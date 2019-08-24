Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales Releases All Three Trees Hazy IPA

DEXTER, Mich.– Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is excited to announce the launch of “All The Trees,” its fourth non-sour collective release. All The Trees is a Hazy Style IPA featuring a double dry hop of Chinook, Simcoe, and Vanguard. A piney aroma introduces this IPA, along with a hint of grapefruit, melon, and nutmeg spice. The flavor is a perfect harmony of orange creamsicles, bubblegum, and melon.

“IPAs are great, and one of my favorite styles. Hop and yeast varieties create an infinite palate for delicious drinkable flavor explorations. Darker malts are just too heavy to allow these other beautiful flavors to shine through,” said Ron Jeffries, founder, and principal brewer.

All The Trees has 7.2% ABV with 63 IBU and will be available in 16 oz cans for a limited time.

You can purchase All The Trees at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Califonia. It can also be purchased at Jolly Pumpkin, in Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter, Grand Rapids, and Hyde Park, Chicago, Illinois.

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales was founded in 2004 as the first all sour oak brewery in the United States. They are dedicated to more than the traditions of old-world craftsmanship. Everything they do is designed to create ales of outstanding art and flavor. Focusing on traditional rustic country style beers brought to life through a labor of love, create beers that lighten the spirit and soothe the soul.

About Jolly Pumpkin Brewpubs and Tasting Rooms

In 2009, Jolly Pumpkin opened its first location in Traverse City, MI. A second location opened the same year in Ann Arbor, MI. Several other locations have opened throughout Michigan and Illinois, with numbers eight, nine, and ten opening in the next six months in Dearborn, East Lansing, and DTW North Terminal. Tolearn more about Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and its Brewpubs and Tasting Rooms, visit jollypumpkin.com.