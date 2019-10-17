Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company to Release 2 Collaboration Beers

DEXTER, Mich. – Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is excited to announce the release of two collaboration brews with North Peak Brewing Company, Habitante Espíritu and El Monstruo del Norte.

Habitante Espíritu (Sour White Ale) is Jolly Pumpkin’s second oak-aged collaboration with North Peak Brewing Company. For this beer, they blended a batch of North Peak’s Diabolical (India Pale Ale) with a specially brewed batch of North Peak’s Dweller (Double White IPA) and then inoculated the oak with a small amount of mature Oro de Calabaza.

El Monstruo del Norte (Wild Ale with Chestnuts) is their third oak-aged collaboration with North Peak Brewing Company. They took North Peak’s Gnarl (Chestnut Amber Ale) and combined it with around 40% of La Roja (Sour Amber Ale) and then aged it for 4 months in oak before securing this beast in bottles.

Habitante Espíritu has an ABV of 7.9% with 49 IBU. El Monstruo delNorte has an ABV of 6.7% with 19 IBU. They are available now in 750ml bottles and draft.

Habitante Espíritu and El Monstruo del Norte will be available for purchase at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, including North Peak Brewing Company in Traverse City andJolly Pumpkin in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit,Royal Oak, Dexter, and Hyde Park in Chicago, Illinois. Habitante Espíritu is featured as the October Beer of the Month at all JollyPumpkin locations.

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales was founded in 2004 as the first all sour oak brewery in the United States. They are dedicated to more than the traditions of old-world craftsmanship. Everything they do is designed to create ales of outstanding art and flavor. Focusing on traditional rustic country style beers brought to life through a labor of love, create beers that lighten the spirit and soothe the soul.

About Jolly Pumpkin Brewpubs and Tasting Rooms

In 2009, Jolly Pumpkin opened its first location in Traverse City, MI. A second location opened the same year in Ann Arbor, MI. Several other locations have opened throughout Michigan and Illinois, with numbers eight, nine, and ten opening in the next six months in Dearborn, East Lansing, and DTW North Terminal. To learn more about Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and its Brewpubs and Tasting Rooms, visit jollypumpkin.com.

About North Peak Brewing Company

In 1997, North Peak Brewing Company opened in Traverse City, MI with the mission of brewing beer that captures the essence of Northern Michigan. The North Peak mantra is “Get Outside” because in Northern Michigan there is so much life to live outdoors. In 2013, North Peak beer production moved from Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City MI, to a 70,000-square-foot production brewery inDexter MI, where it would have the capacity to meet the rising demand for the beer. No matter where the beer is brewed or distributed one thing will never change, the heart and roots of North Peak will always be in NorthernMichigan. Every sip of North Peak beer transports you to the wonders of Northern Michigan. To learn more about the North Peak Brewing Company and its beers, visit www.northpeakbeer.com.