Jiant Releases New High ABV Hard Teas

Modern Alcohol Brand Announces Four New 7% ABV Hard Tea Flavors

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fresh off the heels of being recognized in VinePair 50- VinePair’s annual list of talented individuals catching attention across the drinks space- modern alcohol brand Jiant continues to cement its reputation as an impenetrable force in the RTD sector, announcing four brand new 7% ABV Hard Teas: Peach Iced Tea, Kiwi Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Half & Half, available in a variety 12 pack. The premium alcohol brand’s four new SKUs are fresh-brewed with black tea and real fruit. These naturally sweet, strikingly smooth, “full-strength”, RTD teas are a welcome shake-up to the mass market hard tea boom with Jiant Hard Teas standing out from the pack with clean ingredients, containing significantly less sugar, and are gluten-free. They are an equally mindful and delicious option for consumers seeking a refreshing iced tea-like experience that packs a pure punch.

Jiant remains fervent in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the 2023 Hard Tea launch arrives fresh off of the brand’s official Climate Neutral Certification. This solidifies Jiant’s ‘better for you’ commitment to their products, packaging, and distribution methods, thus reaching an even higher level of consumer transparency and environmental responsibility.

“Hard tea is too big of a category to be dominated by a single legacy brand as it has been forever” says Jiant co-founder Larry Haertel Jr. “Ultimately, we believe consumers benefit from having more choice within the category and that there is a growing subset who are scrutinizing ingredients and nutrition facts. That is, if they can find them! Our new hard teas should be highly familiar from a taste perspective to anyone who’s enjoyed a classic hard tea or RTD iced tea, but are significantly lower in sugar. They are also devoid of any fake sweeteners, so there’s no weird aftertaste. We also increased the ABV to 7% to provide a little more ‘mouthfeel’ while delivering more value to consumers –– more “buzz for your buck” so to speak.”

Additionally, Jiant’s core line of beloved hard kombucha flavors – now and moving forward – bear USDA Certified Organic designation. Across all SKUs, Jiant takes pride in responsibly sourcing the highest quality ingredients to craft innovative alcoholic beverages that are better for you and better for the planet. Jiant continues to be a leader in product innovation and ingredient transparency within the ever-evolving alcohol beverage industry. Last year, they took their first dip into RTD craft cocktail culture with the launch of Mai Tai – an 8% ABV cocktail-inspired hard kombucha – which offers a layered, complex, and satisfying cocktail-like experience using teas and botanicals rather than spirits, and their second in the series: Pineapple Spicy Marg (8% ABV) launching this season.

ABOUT JIANT:

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, and recently named a Brewbound 2022 Rising Star, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their ‘better for you’ approach to hard kombucha, hard tea, and cocktail-inspired hard kombucha is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light. Jiant is available in the U.S. via a network of top-tier distributors and retail partners such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine & More, and Sprouts.

Follow along on Instagram & TikTok: @drinkjiant