Jiant Releases “Mai Tai” Cocktail-Inspired High-ABV Hard Kombucha

LOS ANGELES, California – This summer, the modern alcohol brand, Jiant launches a brand new cocktail-inspired hard kombucha – Mai Tai – a tropical citrus punch. At 8% ABV, Mai Tai, is inspired by the namesake boozy cocktail’s tiki elements, elevated by the fermented, refreshing effervescence of hard kombucha.

Like Jiant’s other inventive flavors, Mai Tai is gluten-free and crafted from organic and non-GMO ingredients. The hard kombucha is brewed with organic Dragonwell Green Tea, pineapple juice, orange juice, dark cherry juice, lime juice, coconut water, and cardamom. Reminiscent of the classic island-like and Oakland-born cocktail, this premium hard kombucha is full of bold, tropical flavors with just a touch of exotic spice.

On the beverage brand’s plunge into the booming world of RTD cocktail culture, Jiant Co-Founder Larry Haertel Jr. explains: “With our Mai Tai release, we wanted to provide a layered, complex, and satisfying cocktail-like experience using tea and botanicals instead of spirits. We took the quintessential tiki drink and modernized it with Jiant’s signature spin to deliver a hard kombucha that packs a punch but is frighteningly smooth for 8%.

The canned cocktail-inspired 12oz 8% ABV hard kombucha is available in six-packs at select retailers across the country, kicking off in Southern California. Jiant is currently available in over 3,000 stores throughout California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Texas, and most recently, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Jiant continues to keep innovation at the forefront in the ever-evolving and massive RTD hard beverage industry. In addition to their core lineup of hard kombuchas and hugely successful seasonal selections, last summer Jiant launched their immediately popular hard teas, which are crafted with freshly brewed organic tea and a splash of real fruit juice.

ABOUT JIANT

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their approach to hard kombucha, and now hard tea, is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light.

For More Information:

https://www.jiantkombucha.com/home