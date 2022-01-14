Jiant Releases Latest Seasonal Hard Kombucha, Venice Peach

LOS ANGELES, California – Jiant announces the launch of ‘Venice Peach’, the fourth hard kombucha released as part of the modern beverage brand’s celebrated seasonal series. Jiant’s signature SoCal kombucha spin on the classic peach bellini is gluten-free and crafted from organic and non-GMO ingredients. Named one of “The Best Hard Kombuchas to Drink in 2022” by Gear Patrol, Jiant’s hard beverages highlight modern, expressive, ingredient-forward flavor profiles, and ‘Venice Peach’ is no exception.

‘Venice Peach’ hard kombucha is brewed with organic Dragonwell Green Tea, sustainably-sourced honey, organic peach puree and organic grape juice, while Nelson Sauvin hops provide a subtle but welcome hop character. Sunkissed and mellow, the sparkling stone fruit refresher is poised to be the perfect companion to leisurely brunches and winter break beachside drinking, offering a spritz of peachy outlook to even the chilliest time of year.

“In creating Jiant’s latest seasonal release, we experimented with the use of hops to help evoke a prosecco-tinged classic Bellini experience” says Jiant co-founder Larry Haertel Jr. “Venice Peach features Nelson Sauvin hops which impart a crisp white wine-y fruitiness – think gooseberry, tropical fruit, grapefruit, and white peach flavors. And while the original Bellini was born at Harry’s in Venice, Italy, our hard kombucha iteration comes from Venice, California, where Jiant began.”

The 5% ABV hard kombucha is available in 16oz single cans in select retailers across the country. Jiant is currently available in over 3,000 stores throughout California, Colorado, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Utah, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Jiant launched their seasonal selections in January 2021, bringing limited-edition offerings to market three times per year, kicking off the program with ‘Cool Beans’, ‘Taco Tuesday’, and most recently ‘Jungle Juice’. Each launch highlights intriguing ingredient combinations that redefine hard kombucha’s flavor potential. Like all of Jiant’s hard kombuchas and hard teas, Venice Peach is an invigorating choice for consumers seeking a transparent alcoholic beverage alternative.

ABOUT JIANT

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their approach to hard kombucha, and now hard tea, is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light.

For More Information:

https://www.jiantkombucha.com/home