Jiant Hard Kombucha Partners with Elite Brands for Colorado Expansion

DENVER – Jiant Hard Kombucha is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Denver-based Elite Brands of Colorado.

“We’re very excited to be working with the great team at Jiant,” said Terry Cekola, Owner & President of Elite Brands. “Jiant serves as a perfect compliment to our award-winning craft portfolio as evidenced by their commitment to quality and passion for their brand. We look forward to continuing to share Jiant’s story with Colorado consumers and feel strongly that they are going to enjoy Jiant’s hard kombucha as much as we have.”

Founded by long-time friends Aaron Telch and Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant launched in Southern California in June 2019 and can now be found in retailers such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Ralph’s, and Bristol Farms. The idea for Jiant grew out of a shared frustration with the lack of gluten-free alcoholic beverages that were low in sugar and made from real, high-quality organic ingredients. As big fans of non-alcoholic kombucha, they thought it would be the perfect canvas for a better-for-you alcoholic beverage that delivered on that promise without sacrificing taste.

Jiant Hard Kombucha is brewed with organic green tea and sustainably sourced honey, resulting in a more balanced and lighter-bodied experience. “Since the beginning, we wanted to repurpose kombucha for those alcohol occasions where consumers are looking for something that’s crisp, refreshing and not going to weigh them down,” said Aaron Telch, Co-Founder of Jiant. As part of this effort, Jiant steeps whole leaf botanicals to build flavor in its brews rather than relying on heaps of fruit juice that can add unnecessary sugar.

Naturally gluten free and made from organic ingredients, Jiant contains no preservatives, added sulfites, or anything chemically processed or refined such as natural “flavors” or stevia. Jiant is currently available in three flavors – Passion Fruit & Elderflower, Ginger & Lemongrass, and Grapefruit & Hibiscus – all coming in at a very sessionable 4.5% ABV. Jiant is offered on draft, 16oz cans and starting in May, will be launching its new 4-pack 12oz cans in Whole Foods across Colorado, along with other select retailers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Elite to grow the Jiant brand throughout Colorado,” said Sean Durham, VP of Sales at Jiant. “Terry and her team have an incredibly strong reputation, and they also truly understand our brand at its core and share in our vision. At Jiant, we’re all about pursuing quality growth, which means getting the right products into the right doors. And that all starts with finding the right partner. We feel very fortunate to be part of Elite’s world-class portfolio and look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

About Jiant Hard Kombucha

Jiant is a better for you alcohol company dedicated to crafting the cleanest, most refreshing hard kombuchas possible. No shortcuts, no compromises. Committed to responsibly sourcing organic ingredients, Jiant creates undeniably effervescent, low sugar, gluten free beverages without sacrificing flavor. By upholding the highest food standards, their products enhance every customer’s drinking experience through providing a crisper, cleaner, always enjoyable beverage option. Follow on Instagram @Jiantkombucha or visit online at Jiantkombucha.com.

About Elite Brands of Colorado

Elite Brands of Colorado is a company with a lifetime of experience in the alcoholic beverage distribution industry. Representing the finest producers of wine, beer and spirits in the state of Colorado, Elite’s highly-educated and driven sales staff carefully evaluates every potential brand and beverage for quality, sales and mutual growth potential before they’re selected for a place in the company’s portfolio. With the goal of providing accurate and efficient deliveries to its customers, Elite canvasses the state daily – from the downtown bars and restaurants of Denver to retail stores near the peaks of Telluride, and just about everywhere in between. For more information, please visit www.elite-brands.com.