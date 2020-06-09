Jiant Hard Kombucha Lands on the East Coast

NEW YORK –Jiant’s expansion is made possible by its recent partnership with the Sheehan Family Companies (Union Beer Distributors, Hunterdon Brewing Co., Craft New York, and Craft Connecticut), one of the country’s leading beer wholesalers.

As it has done in other markets, Jiant is initially partnering with Whole Foods Market in the Tri-State area and can be found on the shelves in New York and New Jersey as of this week, with Connecticut following shortly. Those in New York State will be happy to hear that Jiant has also partnered with technology platform TapRm to offer same-day delivery across New York City’s five boroughs and 1-3 day shipping to the rest of the state, including the Hamptons. “We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at TapRm. Not all consumers can access stores right now and TapRm’s platform enables us to deliver Jiant to consumers whenever and wherever they choose to enjoy it. To be able to do so in a safe, seamless, and reliable manner is everything and those guys have really nailed it,” said Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant co-founder.

Founded by long-time friends Aaron Telch and Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant first launched in Los Angeles in June 2019, quickly growing its footprint throughout all of Southern California, working with prominent retail partners such as Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Kroger. The brand recently expanded distribution to Colorado and the San Francisco Bay Area and has several other markets in the pipeline, eyeing significant growth throughout 2020 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Jiant to the East Coast. Aaron and I both spent our formative years in New York, where we have a lot of family, friends, and some really great memories. We felt that it was important to establish a strong foundation in our home market of Southern California before looking toward national expansion,” said Haertel, also noting that health and wellness trends, whether CBD or kombucha, have a history of originating out west before migrating east. “New Yorkers are inherently skeptical. It takes a tremendous amount of confidence in your brand, partners, and product to think that you can succeed here. We’re truly excited for people to discover our hard kombucha and add it to their summer drink rotation.”

The idea for Jiant grew out of the co-founders’ shared frustration with the lack of gluten-free alcoholic beverages that were low in sugar and made from real, high-quality organic ingredients. As big fans of non-alcoholic kombucha, they thought it would be the perfect canvas for a better-for-you alcoholic beverage that delivered on that promise without sacrificing taste. Jiant brews jun-style kombucha with organic green tea and honey sustainably harvested from wild bees. It’s naturally gluten free with its core lineup consisting of the following three flavors – Passion Fruit & Elderflower, Ginger & Lemongrass, and Grapefruit & Hibiscus – all clocking in at a very sessionable 4.5% ABV.

Hard kombucha is likely to draw comparisons, as well as consumers, from hard seltzer. However, if one were to look at the ingredients of the latter, they would more often than not discover preservatives, non-nutritive sweeteners such as stevia, and so-called natural flavors. Rest assured that you’ll never find any of these ingredients in a can of Jiant. Said co-founder Aaron Telch, “People increasingly are more conscious of what they put into their bodies and appreciate that real ingredients simply taste better. Our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and crafting the cleanest and most refreshing hard kombucha go hand-in-hand. You can’t have one without the other.”

For more information about Jiant Hard Kombucha, please visit Jiantkombucha.com

Jiant is a better for you alcohol company dedicated to crafting the cleanest, most refreshing hard kombuchas possible. No shortcuts, no compromises. Committed to responsibly sourcing organic ingredients, Jiant creates undeniably effervescent, low sugar, gluten free beverages without sacrificing flavor. By upholding the highest food standards, their products enhance every customer’s drinking experience through providing a crisper, cleaner, always enjoyable beverage option. Follow on Instagram @Jiantkombucha or visit online at Jiantkombucha.com.