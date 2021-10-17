Jai Alai Ween Takes Over Cigar City Brewing’s Taproom All Month Long

Tampa, Florida – Cigar City Brewing (CCB) announces Jai Alai Ween 2021, a month-long celebration of all things spooky that showcases Halloween-inspired spins on classic CCB beers. Hosted at the brewery’s Spruce Street Taproom throughout October, with tappings of rare and never-before-tasted specialty beers each Monday, the event culminates in the Jai Alai Ween Bash on October 29, featuring a costume contest, giveaways, performers and plenty of frighteningly good beer.

What began in 2013 as a small tapping of several Halloween candy-infused CCB favorites has grown to become Jai Alai Ween, one of the brewery’s most anticipated annual events. The heart of the event has always been the bevy of specialty beers on offer, many of which are only brewed once, and all of which are only available during Jai Alai Ween.

This year, each week of October features two special variations of the brewery’s classic beers:

October 4: Pomegranate Margarita Gose & a Jai Alai Ween classic recipe featuring rainbow candy

October 11: Peanut Butter Marshmallow Maduro Brown Ale & Cookie Maduro Brown Ale

October 18: Blueberry Frost Proof Belgian-style White Ale & Raspberry Frost Proof Belgian-style White Ale

October 25: Candy Corn Jai Alai IPA & Lemon Candy Jai Low IPA

These beers have been produced in exceedingly limited quantities and are sure to disappear quickly!

The Jai Alai Ween Bash will take place on October 29, headlined by the release of two versions of CCB’s most sought after beer, Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout. One keg of Hunahpu’s will be costumed in caramel candy, and another will be dressed in chocolate candy and peanut. These rare treats will pour alongside this season’s final keg of award-winning Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale. The Bash will deliver beer-soaked spookiness featuring a fortune teller, skeleton performers, a DJ spinning chilling tunes, CCB giveaways and a costume contest with winners taking home CCB gift cards and other goodies.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

For More Information:

https://www.cigarcitybrewing.com