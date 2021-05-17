Jack’s Abby Beer Garden Announces Seasonal Opening

Framingham, MA – After being closed for dining since November we are excited to announce the seasonal opening of the Jack’s Abby Beer Garden.

With 158 seats, the Beer Garden is a destination for wood-fired pizza and local craft beer. The Beer Garden will use a hybrid-service model, seamlessly blending table service with mobile ordering. A brand-new menu will debut, featuring seasonal dishes such as Watermelon Caprese Salad and Street Corn Wood-Fired Pizza.

With 24 taplines, customers will be able to find their favorite core Jack’s Abby lagers as well as a variety of limited-time offerings and brewery-only special releases. Beers from sister-brewery Springdale Beer Co. will also be available.

“We are incredibly excited to be reopening the Jack’s Abby Beer Garden. The last year has been full of exceptional challenges, but also wonderful examples of our community supporting each other. We are so grateful for the support our business received and feel like today is a huge step towards a full recovery for Jack’s Abby. We would not have made it here without our community stepping up and supporting us through it. We can’t wait to pay it forward.” – Sam Hendler, co-owner of Jack’s Abby Beer Hall & Framingham resident

We are excited to welcome guests back to our space!

While there will be some room for walk-ins, reservations are highly recommended and can be made up to a month in advance.

Hours of operation:

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thu: 3pm – 10pm

Fri-Sat: 12pm – 10pm

Sun: 12pm – 8pm

About Jack’s Abby Brewing

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers has been brewing world class lager using traditional German standards and American innovation since 2011. Founded by three brothers, Jack, Eric, and Sam Hendler, Jack’s Abby has become a mainstay of the craft brewing scene in the Northeast and nationwide.

For More Information:

https://jacksabby.com/visit/