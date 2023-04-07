Jackie O’s On Fourth Announces Grand Opening

Jackie O’s Brewery is incredibly excited to announce that on Friday, May 5th, we will be celebrating the grand opening of our brand new facility: Jackie O’s On Fourth! Located at 171 North Fourth Street in Downtown Columbus, Jackie O’s On Fourth is the final product of years of careful design, construction, and renovation. Hand-in-hand with our design partners at Astra Studios and Design Collective and our construction partners at Lincoln Construction, we have worked tirelessly to transform this location from the inside out and we can’t wait to welcome the entire Columbus community to enjoy the big city Jackie O’s experience we’ve dreamed of for so long!

John Clift, General Manager of Jackie O’s On Fourth, stated, “We are beyond proud to grow Jackie O’s presence in Columbus, Ohio. We greatly appreciate the support and enthusiasm from the community on this massive project.”

Jackie O’s On Fourth boasts an impressive array of attractions to enjoy including a 6000 sq ft indoor public space featuring booth, table, and bar seating for up to 80 people, a concrete bar fitted with 30 draft lines, a retail store, and a second floor private indoor event space capable of hosting parties of up to 120. On Fourth will also feature on-site parking for 20-30 vehicles as well as a sprawling, 8000 sq ft, two-story patio featuring a bar on each floor, two fire pits, mixed seating for up to 300 people, and a gorgeous view of downtown Columbus!

In keeping with our core mission of “sustainably crafted with purpose,” On Fourth’s patio will be accented by a cornucopia of plants, vines, and trees fed by an 1800 gallon retired fermenter turned rainwater collection tank to create a verdant oasis right in the middle of Downtown! 32 solar panels, thus far, have also been installed onto the roof, our facilities have been fitted with the ability to harvest our own fermentation-generated CO2 to push our beer, and artwork created from found and repurposed materials will be featured throughout the space.

We are absolutely thrilled to also announce our partnership with two amazing restaurants that will bring delicious and iconic culinary options to our On Fourth patrons. Bagel Street Deli, an Athens institution, will be opening its food cart on our patio space to offer a delectable selection of their quintessential bagelwiches. And, opening in June, from the Columbus Sultans of Sandwich, Wario’s Beef and Pork, comes a vibrant new concept offering a phenomenal menu that gives a colorful nod to Midwest traditions as well as the nostalgic fast food joints of yesteryear.

Initially, Jackie O’s On Fourth will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning May 5th (3pm – 11pm), May 6th (3pm – 11pm), and May 7th (11am – 5pm) and will steadily be adding days and hours of operation as we move into the summer months. Additionally in July we will start procedures to begin operation of our 15-barrel brew house with plans to brew a lineup of exciting beers unique to Jackie O’s On Fourth!

