Jackalope Brewing Company and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Release Drinking Buddy Golden Ale

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Jackalope Brewing Company, one of the first women-led breweries in the country and the first Nashville craft brewery to can its beer, and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, renowned nationally for its fiery fowl, are excited to announce the release of Drinking Buddy, a golden ale inspired by the real-life friendship of its founders.

Jackalope’s CEO and founder Bailey Spaulding and Nick Bishop Jr., co-founder and owner of Hattie B’s, have been friends since before they opened their respective businesses and initially discussed a beer collaboration more than a decade ago.

“I remember sitting on the patio with Bailey at [Hattie B’s] Midtown soon after we opened our first restaurant there, talking about brewing a beer together, and then talking about it on and off for the next ten years! It almost became a running joke, but we always knew it would happen when the timing was right,” Bishop said.

The idea resurfaced earlier this year.

“We’re both in a spot where we’ve got great teams in place and can now tackle something that’s been on our collective wish lists,” Bishop added.

Drinking Buddy — Jackalope’s first golden ale — is bright golden in color and lightly malty with hints of citrus and is a refreshing brew that finishes dry and crisp.

The beer, canned earlier this week at Jackalope’s brewing facility in Wedgewood-Houston, is available beginning today at Hattie B’s Nashville restaurants, on-draft and in cans, and at the Jackalope Taproom, on-draft with 16-ounce, four-packs of cans to-go.

“This was extremely collaborative and personal, as our businesses have grown together, and we’re all friends,” Spaulding said. “Drinking Buddy is well balanced with a nice maltiness. It’s a good beer to pair with with food and of course, hot chicken.”

“Drinking Buddy has enough body and sweetness to stand up to the heat. Like our hot chicken, you need a little sweetness to complement the spices,” Bishop said.

Beginning next week, the beer will be available at local retailers where craft beer is sold. Six retailers will feature a special in-store display with a giveaway opportunity for customers to win a $250 Hattie B’s gift card: Frugal MacDoogal, Sinkers Beverages, Red Spirits & Wine, Village Liquors, Cool Springs Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More.

Drinking Buddy will be offered at Hattie B’s Memphis location and select Bluff City retailers in late May and in June, the beer will be available for purchase nationwide at jackalopebrew.com.

Jackalope is also working to secure distribution in Alabama, Georgia, Nevada and Texas so the beer will soon be available at all Hattie B’s restaurants.

About Jackalope Brewing Company

Jackalope Brewing Company has been a force in the Nashville craft beer community since opening its doors in 2011. One of the first women-founded and women-led breweries in the country, Jackalope has maintained a commitment to quality beer, community involvement and sustainability — all while having a little bit of fun! Jackalope’s taproom and brewery is located in the heart of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Nashville. The Ranch taproom is open Tuesday through Sunday and has original beers on tap, a dog-friendly patio, brewery tours, weekly events and The Loft Private Event Space.

About Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a family business founded in 2012 by father-and-son team Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. in Nashville, Tenn., where there are four restaurants with additional locations in Atlanta, Ga., Birmingham, Ala., Dallas, Texas, Las Vegas, Nev. and Memphis, Tenn. The fast casual eatery will open locations in Franklin, Tenn. and Austin, Texas in fall 2023. Hattie B’s offers authentic Nashville hot chicken — bone-in, tenders and a sandwich — served with varying levels of heat from Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, damn hot to the daredevil’s dream, Shut the Cluck Up. The menu also features Southern sides and desserts, including guest favorites pimento mac-and-cheese and banana pudding — all served in a fun, high energy environment with an emphasis on Southern hospitality.

For More Information:

https://jackalopebrew.com/drinking-buddy/