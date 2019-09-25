J. Wakefield Brewing to Release Miami Madness Imperial Berliner Weisse

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing will celebrate the release of its top-rated-in-the-world Imperial Berliner Weisse, Miami Madness, with Miami Madness Day, on Saturday, September 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their Wynwood taproom and beer garden. Food truck El Gringo de las Fritas and DJ Sage will be on hand.

Miami Madness is the number one-rated Berliner Weisse in the world on Beer Advocate and the number two-rated Berliner Weisse in the world on RateBeer. By the way, JWB’s DFPF is rated, number one, on RateBeer.

In addition, Cuvee de Wakefield, JWB’s annual blend of DFPF and Miami Madness will also be released on Miami Madness Day.

Miami Madness (ABV: 7%)

Imperial Berliner Weisse infused with fresh-harvest guava, mango, and passion fruit. $25 per 750ml bottle

In addition to Miami Madness, Cuvee de Wakefield will also be released.

Cuvee de Wakefield (ABV: 6.5%)

A limited seasonal release that mashes up two of JWB’s top-rated Berliners, DFPF (dragon fruit, passion fruit) and Miami Madness. $25 per 750ml bottle.

Wristbands are available at noon on Monday, September 16 in the JWB taproom. They entitle holder to purchase a limit of two 750ml bottles of Miami Madness and two 750ml bottles of Cuvee de Wakefield on Saturday, September 28th. It’s not necessary to purchase the full allotment. Proxies permitted with purchasers ID.

About J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing is Wynwood’s only independently-owned craft brewery and tap room. Located in the heart of Miami’s art district, J. Wakefield Brewing makes quality beers that don’t always fit the norm. From their renowned sours to instant classics like El Jefe Coconut Hefeweizen and Hops 4 Teacher IPA, J. Wakefield Brewing crafts traditional styles while utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients as well as flavor-enhancing techniques like barrel-aging, to give these styles a unique twist. J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.jwakefieldbrewing.com or like/follow JWB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @jwakefieldbeer