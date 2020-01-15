J. Wakefield Brewing to Begin Distribution of 2 Core Beers in 40 Publix Supermarkets

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing will begin distributing two of its core beers in 40 Publix supermarkets, from Broward County to Key West, beginning this month.

El Jefe and Hops 4 Teacher will be available in 4 packs of 16oz cans, in the craft beer section of the stores. All of the beer will be brewed and packaged exclusively at JWB’s brewery on 24th Street in Wynwood by the JWB brew team.

“We couldn’t be happier to make our beer available through Publix. It seems like people have been asking us about Publix distribution, since we opened the brewery. We really wanted to make sure that we could adequately meet the demand, without contracting out the brewing. It was important to us that the beer be brewed here, by our team” said JWB owner/founder/brewmaster, Johnathan Wakefield. “It’s the first of several major announcements that we’ll be making in 2020.”

El Jefe (5% ABV/13 IBU) is a traditional German Hefeweizen with the addition of fresh coconut flakes for a taste of Miami.

Hops 4 Teacher (6.5% ABV/67 IBU) is generously Citra hopped India Pale Ale with notes of grapefruit and passionfruit.

About J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing is Wynwood’s only 100% independently-owned craft brewery and tap room. Located in the heart of Miami’s art district, J. Wakefield Brewing makes quality beers that don’t always fit the norm. From their renowned sours to instant classics like El Jefe Coconut Hefeweizen and Hops 4 Teacher IPA, J. Wakefield Brewing crafts traditional styles while utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients as well as flavor-enhancing techniques like barrel-aging, to give these styles a unique twist. J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.jwakefieldbrewing.com or like/follow JWB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @jwakefieldbeer