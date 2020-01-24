J. Wakefield Brewing and Chef Aaron Brooks Collaborate on Craft Beer to Support Australian Firefighters

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing has collaborated on a new north east-style India pale ale with Australian native, Chef Aaron Brooks, executive chef at EDGE Steakhouse and The Four Seasons Miami hotel. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the beer, Bonzer! NEIPA will go to the Rural Firefighters of NSW.

Brewed with Australian hops and Tasmanian Leatherwood Honey, Bonzer! NEIPA (7% ABV) will be available in 4 packs of 16-ounce cans ($20), in the JWB taproom and on-draught at Brooks’s 6th annual Australia Day Poolside Barbie, on Sunday January 26th at BAHIA at the Four Seasons Miami, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Four Seasons Miami is located at 1435 Brickell Avenue. Tickets are available now for $65 per person on Eventbrite.

“We love collaborating with our good friend, Chef Aaron, on beer for his Australia Day barbie each year. Given the catastrophic wild fires that are happening in his native Australia, it was a no-brainer to donate the revenue from the sales of the beer to the brave firefighters who are working to put out the fires,” said Johnathan Wakefield, JWB owner/founder/brewmaster.

A special Bonzer! launch party will take place at J. Wakefield Brewing on Saturday, January 25, from 11AM-6PM. Chef Brooks will be grilling from noon until 1:00 p.m.

