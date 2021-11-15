Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Marks Partnership with Florida State Parks Foundation with a New Beer

ORLANDO, Florida – The Florida State Parks Foundation announced a partnership with the Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company and a new collaboration beer, Lake Hopp’r Florida Lager.

As part of the partnership Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, is brewing a collaboration beer, Lake Hopp’r Florida Lager, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Foundation, as well as offering corporate volunteering at the local Florida State Parks.

“Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. continues to carry on our Commitment to Community,” CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson said. “Working with Florida State Parks Foundation, we are not only excited to be able to offer additional funds, but also our time to really help their mission and volunteering to assist in projects at the Florida State Parks.”

Their next corporate volunteer day will be at Lake Louisa State Park on November 21, he said.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Ivanhoe Park Brewing which will benefit our fabulous award-winning state parks,” said Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward. “We are always delighted to work with corporate partners like Ivanhoe Park Brewing who share our commitment to preserving and protecting our state parks.”

Located in Ivanhoe Village, one of Orlando’s Main Street districts, the brewery has been open since 2018 and entered distribution later that year in Central Florida with City Beverages. That distribution partnership has grown and allowed Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to work with Wayne Densch, Inc and Daytona Beverages to expand their market reach. They are looking to add more distributors in the first quarter of 2022.

This new partnership with the Florida State Parks Foundation will allow Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to brew an amazing Florida Lager that will be easy drinking and 4% ABV to be enjoyed throughout the State of Florida.

The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.

It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.

The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

For More Information:

https://ivanhoeparkbrewing.com/blog/ivanhoe-park-brewing-company-marks-partnership-with-florida-state-parks-foundation-with-a-new-beer/