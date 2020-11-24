Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Partners with Brew Hub

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, Fla. has signed into agreement with Brew Hub in Lakeland, Fla., to brew their 4 core beers: Joyland IPA, Toboggan Blonde Ale, Bungalow Belgian Witbier, and Park Hopp’r Pilsner, which also makes up their Box Car Variety Pack.

“We will be concentrating on more off-premise production, as people are enjoying craft beer at home more often,” CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson mentioned. “We have seen a lot of growth in our Box Car Variety Pack and know that this partnership will only help us keep up with inventory while maintaining quality control as we expand our market footprint.”

Located in Ivanhoe Village, one of Orlando’s Main Street districts, the brewery has been open since Summer 2018 and entered distribution later that year in Central Florida with City Beverages. That distribution partnership has grown and allowed Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to work with Wayne Densch, Inc and Daytona Beverages to expand their market reach. They are looking to add a few more distributors in the first quarter of 2021.

This new partnership with Brew Hub will allow Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to expand their market slowly with other distributors throughout the state of Florida. Box Car and the core beers can be found at major chain local retailers, as well as in the taproom. Park Hopp’r Pilsner recently won a gold medal at Florida Best Beer in February 2020.

About Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery that celebrates the pioneering spirit of early 20th century Lake Ivanhoe founder, George Russell. Ivanhoe Park previously served as home to beautifully lined orange groves and a pineapple farm, and was later named Joyland, an amusement and recreational park. Connecting Orlando’s illustrious past to our brewery’s commitment to community, education and the use of quality ingredients, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company seeks to make craft beer accessible and approachable.

For more information: https://ivanhoeparkbrewing.com/blog/ivanhoe-park-brewing-co-partners-with-brew-hub/