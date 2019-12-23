Ithaca Beer to Release Hazy IPA in 2020

ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca Beer Company will release a new core brand, Every Day Haze IPA on February 6, 2020. Every Day Haze is a juicy, fruity and deceptively smooth East Coast Hazy IPA. Brewed with a dynamic combination of complex aromatic hops, Every Day Haze boasts a unique tropical citrus depth. Citra and Mosaic provide a solid foundation of fruit character and the Lotus hop uniquely accents profiles of soft orange, vanilla and cream. With a soft, creamy and silky mouthfeel, Every Day Haze IPA glows a bright orange hue with a light haze that comes from healthy additions of wheat and oats. A companion to Ithaca’s classic West Coast style Flower Power, Every Day Haze will be available year-round in 16 oz. can 4 packs, 8 packs and draft.

HOPS: Citra, Mosaic, Lotus

MALTS: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat

ABV: 6.6%.

IBU: 22

Every Day Haze IPA Image Link: https://d1ynl4hb5mx7r8.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/20151804/546664569.ibc-everydayhazepkg.png

Celebrating its 21st year, Ithaca Beer has been historically known for its legacy brands like Flower Power, Apricot Wheat and Cascazilla Red IPA. However, Ithaca Beer has been recently recognized for innovating new popular brands including its Pulp Addiction NEIPA series and Big Hoppy Family double IPA series featuring Mr. Sticky, Uncle Buzzy and Aunt Lupey. Flower Power has been recognized as the first West Coast style IPA brewed in the East when it debuted in 2005. The release of Every Day Haze IPA is a continuation of this spirit and symbolically marks East meeting West in Ithaca Beer’s portfolio of outstanding ales and lagers.

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, NY, the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions.

Ithaca Beer currently brews over 20,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina.

