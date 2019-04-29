Ithaca Beer Company to Release Uncle Buzzy Double IPA on July 11

ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca Beer Company is preparing to release the next of several limited IPA’s available in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft.

A follow-up companion to Mr. Sticky, Uncle Buzzy Double IPA releases on July 11 and is also named for one of our lovably shady and loyal Taproom regulars. The third in our 2019 Double IPA series, Uncle Buzzy exudes rich hop aroma with notes of fresh citrus, sweet pineapple, papaya, passion fruit, and ripe berries. The buzz on this release is an all-star showing of hops from both the Northern & Southern hemispheres, including, Australian Galaxy and Enigma as well as New Zealand Nelson Sauvin. The use of these Down Under hops and multiple dry-hop additions tie this beer together with a wine like essence and an almost sangria like concoction of hop flavor and aroma that make Uncle Buzzy a perfect summer sipper.

HOPS: Galaxy, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, Enigma, Simcoe, Cascade

MALTS: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat, Honey

ABV: 7.0%.

About

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, NY, the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions. Ithaca Beer currently brews over 20,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina and Florida.