ITHACA, N.Y. — Brewers of the iconic West Coast-style Flower Power IPA are adding a hazy East Coast-style IPA to their portfolio of core year-round beers. Ithaca Beer Company releases Every Day Haze IPA on February 27, 2020. Recognized as one of the first West Coast-style IPAs brewed in the Northeast, Ithaca Flower Power is joined by hazy and juicy Every Day Haze, a fresh new East Coast-style IPA.

Tapped as one of “The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed” by Food & Wine Magazine. Flower Power captured the true power of the hop flower (the origin of the name) with its clover honey hue, lush floral flavor and robust fruity aroma from numerous primary hop additions, as well as from dry-hopping. First introduced as a seasonal in 2004, Flower Power brought the West Coast-style India Pale Ales to the East. West Coast-style IPAs are celebrated for their bold, often piney hop aromatics and fruity citrus and tropical notes. Gold pale in color with comparative clarity to the East Coast-Style, an understated malt character and dry finish complement the intense aromas and fruity flavors of the floral hops.

The new Every Day Haze is a juicy, fruity and deceptively smooth hazy IPA. Brewed with a dynamic combination of complex aromatic Citra, Mosaic and Lotus hops, Every Day Haze boasts a uniquely tropical citrus depth. True to style, soft and creamy on the palate, Every Day Haze gets its light haze and silky mouthfeel from healthy additions of wheat and oats. East Coast-style IPAs recently exploded onto the craft scene, originating from small independent breweries throughout New England. Cloudy with a straw to deep gold color, the East Coast style is less bitter and slightly sweeter than its West Coast counterpart. The style typically packs a punch of fresh orange or grapefruit juice.

Every Day Haze will be available year-round in 16 oz. can 4 packs, 8 packs and draft.

For More Information: ithacabeer.com/stickynotes