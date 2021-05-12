Island Brands USA Launches Two New Beers

Charleston, SC – Island Brands USA, producers of clean, better-for-you, super premium beer, is thrilled to announce the launch of their two newest products, Island Southern Peach & Island Lemonada. These two flavors are poised and ready to not only fuel awesome summer adventures, but also deliver a superior alternative to the traditional beers typically found in the shandy and hard tea categories.

Island Brands USA continues to fulfill the Island promise by offering premium beers made with only the purest and freshest ingredients. Unlike the big corporate beer offerings that have GMO and artificial ingredients, founders Brandon Perry and Scott Hansen are committed to offering flavorful beers while leaving out all of the added fillers. The launch of Island Lemonada and Island Southern Peach provide beer lovers with supremely clean and crushable summer beers.

About Island Lemonada:

Inspired by the coastal lemon groves along the Mediterranean, Island Lemonada is both thirst quenching and delicious. Kick back and soak up the sunshine with this shandy that perfectly balances the finest premium beer and fresh squeezed lemonade.

About Island Southern Peach:

Juicy sun ripened peaches, fresh brewed Southern tea and premium beer are combined to create Island Southern Peach. A twist on a Southern staple, this hard tea will refresh your soul like a cool ocean breeze.

“We’ve always loved the crushability of shandy style beers but never found one that wasn’t made with corner cutting fillers and or cloying artificial flavors,” says co-founder Brandon Perry. “These all clean beers fit perfectly into our brand family and quite honestly I cannot get enough of them…they really are that delicious.”

“We’re committed to using only the finest ingredients in all our products,” says co-founder Scott Hansen. “These all natural innovations contain only real fruit and never any artificial flavors or coloring.”

Both beers are made for easy drinking and pair equally and well with days at the beach, hitting the trail, or the neighborhood cookout. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. That’s the Island way.

Island Lemonada and Island Southern Peach are available in 6-, 12-, and 24-packs, and can be found in all major retail, C-store, and on premise locations across the Southeast that includes Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

About Island Brands USA

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Island Brands USA is a rapidly expanding domestic super premium lifestyle beer brand, first conceived when the founders took a trip to Cuba in 2016. The following year, the recipe for the brand’s first beer, Island Coastal Lager, was developed, brewed, and launched into the marketplace. In 2020, Island Brands launched its second beer, Island Active, a refreshing 88 calorie low-carb alternative to the limited choices available in the market. Island’s beverages can be found in all major retail, C-store, and on premise locations in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. Island Brands also exports to international markets, including Bahamas and ships to China with Costco International. Island Brands is also served fleetwide on Carnival Cruise lines, providing exposure to over 11 million passengers annually. Island Brands USA is active in coastal conservation efforts through various partnerships and charities.

For More Information:

https://www.islandbrandsusa.com/