Island Brands CRUSH Debuts in Tennessee with Tropical Punch and Lime Margarita Flavors

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – Answering consumer demand for moreoptions in the flavored malt beverage category, Island Brands USA announces the release of two all-new products:CRUSH Tropical Punch and CRUSH Lime Margarita. The beverages, which clock in at 10% ABV, are available year-round starting in Tennessee and expanding throughout Island Brands’ distribution footprint across the Southeast.

“Our wholesale partners were looking for a high-quality solution in this category, and our market research showed us that flavors of lime and tropical fruit punch are hugely popular in the Southeast,” said Island Brands’ CEO and Co-Founder Scott Hansen said. “We have new flavors in development now, but we can’t wait for customers to CRUSH these first two offerings.”

CRUSH Tropical Punch and CRUSH Lime Margarita are made with natural flavors and are best served between 40- and 45-degrees Fahrenheit. Sixteen-ounce cans will be available in singles, four-packs, and 24-can cases. Pricing will be competitive with comparable products in the FMB category. Limited samples available for media considering coverage.

The CRUSH line marks the second significant expansion of Island Brands’ portfolio in 2022, following the Q1 debut of the new Get Active Pack, featuring three new flavors of low-calorie, super-premium Island Active beer: Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime, and Island Active Watermelon. Island Brands’ lineup of American-made beers also includes best-selling flagship brand Island Coastal Lager as well as popular extensions Island Lemonada and Island Southern Peach.

In addition to product-line expansions, Island Brands is adding new distribution territories and is furthering its mission to give back in meaningful ways. It recently joined1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of its annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide. And it is close to completing a successful, $5 million crowdfunding campaign. The innovative beer company —the first to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century — is about $600,000 away from its goal.

ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA

Based in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands is the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century. Its super-premium, American-made beers are currently available in seven Southeastern states, with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, today the innovative company has a growing portfolio of clean beers that cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet.

For More Information:

https://www.islandbrandsusa.com