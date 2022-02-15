Iron Hill Releases King’s Gold

EXTON, Pennsylvania – Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) announces the release of King’s Gold, an American Pilsner with a smooth malt flavor and robust hop taste now available in 12 oz. six-packs in retail locations throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. King’s Gold (5% ABV) was the 2021 Great American Beer Festival gold medal award-winning beer in the American Pilsner category.

“Winning the American Pilsner category, out of 130 entries, representing Iron Hill is a huge honor and a dream come true,” explains award-winning brewer Peter Corbett. Canning our most recent award-winning beer to share with a wider audience only makes it more special!”

King’s Gold can artwork features recognizable and regally inspired images, including a lion boasting a bejeweled crown with flowing golden mane representative of the golden American-style Pilsner, castle elements, flags along alongside crown jewels.

King’s Gold will also be available at all Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant and TapHouse locations on draft and in cans starting February 4th. King’s Gold is a versatile beer that pairs well with hearty and bold flavors, refreshing the palate between bites.

About Iron Hill Brewery

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

For More Information:

https://www.ironhillbrewery.com