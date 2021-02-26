Iron Hill Maple Shade Releases 1000 in the Shade

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — Back in 2009 after weeks of cleaning, installation and construction, Chris LaPierre, Senior Head Brewer at Iron Hill brewed the first batch of beer for Iron Hill’s new Maple Shade location. It was the first brewery/restaurant to open in the state of New Jersey in ten years, and the only one within almost 100 miles. It showed. Beer drinkers in the area were rabidly thirsty for a brewpub of their own and for the next five years our Maple Shade location served more beer than any location in the company.

With the pandemic Iron Hill, as most restaurant companies have, had to do a lot of restructuring, and that landed Chris back in Maple Shade and brewing again for the first time in years. As fate would have it, this gave him the honor of brewing the 1000th batch of beer on the same system that he fired up for the first time 12 years ago.

“1000 in the Shade” released Wednesday, February 24 at Iron Hill Maple Shade. With an IBU: 62, ABV: 6.8% it’s an assertively hoppy ale with pine, citrus and floral aromas. A firm but pleasant bitterness is balanced by a full malt backbone and caramel sweetness. The 1000th brew in Maple Shade.

Pick up a growler during the week, then join Iron Hill on Saturday, February 27th at 4pm for a virtual toast via Facebook Live with some incredibly special guests! Be sure to follow Iron Hill Maple Shade on Facebook for more information and to join the fun.

https://www.facebook.com/events/809916672927414/

