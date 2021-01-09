Iron Hill Brewery Rolls Out New Concept in Exton PA: TapHouse Features Inventive Food & 26 Taps

WILMINGTON, DE – Iron Hill is excited to open its new concept, Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, a polished fast casual concept offering a laid-back vibe, innovative fare, and craft beer from the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, located at 260 Eagleview Blvd at the Shops on Eagleview Boulevard in Exton, PA. The TapHouse is now open for dine in, take-out and delivery.

Indoor and outdoor (state mandate and weather permitting) dining hours at the TapHouse began on January 4th from 12PM to 9PM Sunday to Thursday, 12PM to 10PM Friday and Saturday.

“Opening the TapHouse is an exciting milestone for Iron Hill including the large-scale production facility. To see this dream come true for the founders, especially Mark Edelson (Director of Brewery Operations) and the entire brewery team has been so rewarding, and it’s their passion of and pride for Iron Hill that has made this all possible” says Kim Boerema CEO of Iron Hill Brewery. “We can’t think of a better way to enter our 25th year of operations!”

The TapHouse in Exton houses Iron Hill Brewery’s first large-scale production brewery, where gleaming tanks take center stage behind the black steel-topped bar offering 26 taps. Craft beer fans will delight in the TapHouse’s opening tap list featuring six of Iron Hill’s signature beers including Iron Hill Light Lager, Vienna Red™Lager, Pig IronÒ Porter, Philly Phavorite, Homesteadä, and Brambleberryä, and a rotating selection of seasonal beers like Reindeer’s Revenge, Spruce Moose IPA, Winter Warmer, Scrooge IPA and Saturday Morningz w/ Blackberry & Lemon. A selection of nine specialty beers like The Grand Inquisitor, Flavortown IPA, and Dankonia IPA will round out the extensive beer selection. Four-packs of Iron Hill beer can be purchased to go include Reindeer’s Revenge ($14), Russian Imperial Stout ($17), Philly Phavorite ($13), Kryptonite Double IPA ($14), Sweet Leaf IPA ($12), and Hipster IPA ($13) as well as Rivet Hard Seltzer Mango and Black Cherry ($11.50). Crowler cans (32 oz.) and growlers (64 oz.) are available for any beer on tap. Price varies by brand. A selection of Signature Cocktails including Iron Hill Old Fashioned ($13), Espresso Martini ($12) and, Homestead Peach Shandy ($8). Cans of Alloy Wine Works in 12oz ($14) are available in Pinot Noir, Everyday Red Blend, Everyday Rosé and Chardonnay.

A tempting menu is comprised of small plates, big bowls, pizzas, burgers and handhelds along with extras. Menu highlights include Mini Corndogs with sweet-serrano pepper batter, Homestead beer cheese sauce, Philly Phavorite IPA mustard ($5), Chilled Asian Noodle Bowl with sesame-soy dressing, edamame, red bell peppers, red cabbage, green onions, carrots, snow pea shoots, mixed ($9.5), Upside Down Pizza mozzarella on the bottom, tomato sauce on the top, fresh basil ($9), “Double Tap” House Burger with two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, TapHouse sauce, toasted potato bun ($11), Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos with pineapple-black bean salsa, red cabbage slaw, cilantro aioli, flour tortillas ($10), Hot Pastrami Sandwich with smoked gouda, brussels sprouts slaw, TapHouse sauce on a seeded roll ($11), and must try Fried Garlic Bologna Sandwich with horseradish cheddar, Philly Phavorite IPA dijonnaise on a toasted potato bun ($7).

In keeping with Iron Hill’s tradition of giving, TapHouse will donate $1.00 from each 3-Alarm Firefighter’s Burger with two patties, smoked gouda, fire roasted poblanos, fried onion strings, fiery chipotle sauce on a toasted potato bun ($12) to the Lionville Fire Company.

Designed by Bray Architecture, Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse exudes a casual industrial sense with polished concrete floors offset by iconic Iron Hill pop art imagery and warm wood tones found in seating throughout the 4,500 sq. ft. space. Black metal coated pendants hang from the soaring ceiling echoing the metal panels found along the bar front contrasted by the wooden wall feature with floor to ceiling windows ushering in natural light.

About Iron Hill

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 19 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group expanded with the opening of its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA and DE. The TapHouse offers a polished fast casual concept at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

For more information: https://www.ironhillbrewery.com/exton-pa