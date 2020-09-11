Iron Hill Brewery Cans Rivet Hard Seltzer

WILMINGTON, Del. — Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill), is releasing their newest canning venture this Friday, adding the popular Rivet Hard Seltzer to their can lineup. Released on draft in January 2020, Rivet Hard Seltzer symbolizes the unity of the Iron Hill team’s passion for brewing and how they have adapted to the latest brewing trends for over 23 years and made them their own.

The unique hard seltzer, featuring the Black Cherry flavor for their first canning run, will be available in 6 packs of 12 oz. cans for $11.50 and available at all 17 Iron Hill locations. The crisp, low calorie beverage has a 5% ABV, 0 IBU and only 2g of carbs.

“We chose the name Rivet because it so perfectly described our introduction to a new trend. You can’t be in the business for as long as we have without adapting to the latest trends,” says Iron Hill Director of Brewery Operations Mark Edelson. “Especially now, with a completely changed landscape, it was important for us to can one of our more popular newest additions so our guests could enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.”

With a very drinkable and fruity flavor profile, Iron Hill’s Black Cherry Rivet Hard Seltzer pairs perfectly with many of the items recently introduced on Iron Hill’s brand-new menu. Black Cherry pairs especially well with Iron Hill’s vegetable forward dishes, like the Seven Vegetable Pizza, Kale and Ale Salad, and Vegetable Noodle Bowl. All of Iron Hill’s menu are available for in and outdoor dining (availability dependent on location), as well as curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Images of Rivet Hard Seltzer can be found here.

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States, with over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international competitions. Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

Each brewery/restaurant has its own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 23 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson, and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward-thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

Locations Newark, DE (147 East Main Street, 302-266-9000); Wilmington, DE (620 Justison Street, 302-472-2739); Media, PA (30 East State Street, 610-627-9000); West Chester, PA (3 West Gay Street, 610-738-9600); North Wales, PA (1460 Bethlehem Pike, 267-708-2000); Phoenixville, PA (130 East Bridge Street, 610-983-9333); Lancaster, PA (781 Harrisburg Pike, 717-291-9800); Maple Shade, NJ (124 East Kings Highway, 856-273-0300); Voorhees, NJ (13107 Town Center Boulevard, 856-545-9009); Chestnut Hill, PA (8400 Germantown Avenue, 215-948-5600); Ardmore, PA (60 Greenfield Avenue, 610-228-2280); and Huntingdon Valley, PA (785 Huntingdon Pike, 610-602-9255); Greenville, SC (741 Haywood Rd. 864-568-7009); Rehoboth Beach, DE (19815 Coastal Highway, 302-260-8000), Philadelphia, PA (1150 Market Street, 267-507-7365) and Hershey, PA (101 West Chocolate Avenue, 717-312-5164), Newtown, PA (2920 S. Eagle Road, 267-291-7411) New locations coming soon: Exton, PA, Atlanta – Buckhead, GA, Atlanta – Perimeter, GA, Columbia, SC.