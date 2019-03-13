Iron Fist Brewing Releases Cheap Suit Brown Ale

SAN DIEGO — Iron Fist Brewing is pleased to announce the arrival of Cheap Suit. The March release from its recently announced Small Batch Experiments Series, Cheap Suit is a golden brown ale with a light tart cherry finish.

Hopped with EKG, this new beer boasts flavors of roasted malt with dried fruit overtones, and earthy hop notes. At 5.2 percent ABV, medium bodied, with a dry finish and full carbonation Cheap Suit could not be further from your traditional Brown English Ale.

Brewmaster Tom Garcia, so eloquently paints a picture of the ideal drinking experience. “If this beer could talk… it would say, ‘take a seat my friend and get cozy. Let’s watch the rain fall, the grass grow, and take in the day.’ The addition of tart cherries adds a bit of intrigue to the conversation, keeping it bright and adding a bit of wow.”

Cheap Suit started pouring on March 8, 2019, and as with all of Iron Fist’s Small Batch Experiments, it will be available exclusively in Iron Fist’s Vista and Barrio Logan taprooms. A limited edition of 500 12 oz. cans will be announced shortly thereafter, via Iron Fist’s social media channels.

About Small Batch Experiments

Part of the brewery’s new brewing strategy for 2019, this category is set to serve as the brewer’s experimental playground; a space that allows the brewmaster to test out new techniques and flavor combinations that continue to push boundaries and get a little weird. With a new beer released monthly, each will be available exclusively in the Iron Fist taprooms on tap and in a limited run of 500 cans.

About Iron Fist Brewing

Iron Fist Brewing Company started as a family passion for the best hand crafted beer in the world. Founded in 2010 and still residing in Vista, San Diego County, we have a style steeped in tradition with a healthy thirst for experimentation that finds us constantly collaborating and concocting limited brews alongside our main line up. Our vision is to continue to experiment with our brewing using traditional methods (and a little madness) to create new all time classics that will rule your taste for years to come.