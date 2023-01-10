Introducing Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA and Capella Porter Changing Package Format

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is can six packs. the same time, transitioning from 16-ounce can four packs to 12-ounce part of Ecliptic’s All The Time Series – will make a package shift at 12-ounce cans and draft. Additionally, long-standing Capella Porter – Grapefruit Hazy IPA. The beer will begin shipping January 11th in releasing a new Seasonal Series beer for the winter 2023: Parsec.

Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA is brewed with Pale, Wheat and Carapils malt, along with oats. Apollo, Cashmere, Citra, and Chinook hops help create a fruity flavor, while real grapefruit packs a citrus punch. The beer joins Ecliptic’s Seasonal Series lineup, with fan-favorite Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale, Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale, and Ice Giant Cold IPA. It will be available until mid-April.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “Sometimes we like to mix up the offerings in our Seasonal Series and keep it fresh! We think a fruited hazy will do well in this lineup.”

In regards to the Capella Porter package change, John says, “We’ve been making this beer since we opened in 2013, and it has a great following. Capella has won many awards – from World Beer Cup to the Oregon Beer Awards. There are not many porters in 12-ounce cans, so I think this change will make it more consumer friendly.”

Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA will be released in both draft and 12-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on January 11th. Capella Porter will begin making its transition to 12-ounce cans at the same time. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Parsec Grapefruit Hazy IPA:

Brewed with Cashmere, Citra and real grapefruit, this hazy shines with astronomical amounts of stone fruit & citrus flavors.

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 40

About Capella Porter:

Capella is a bright star with chocolate and caramel notes and just a touch of roast. A collection of American hops brighten this lively porter.

ABV: 5.2%

IBU: 39

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area.

