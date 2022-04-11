Introducing MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer

Unlike others on the market, MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer’s use only clean ingredients and craft NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) distillery tequila to deliver a delicious refreshing seltzer drink for all to enjoy.
The brand has intentions of sharing exotic Mexico-inspired flavors paired with everybody’s favorite Mexican pastime — tequila. It embodies the spirit of Mexico’s fiesta culture blended with California’s open creativity and casual rebellion.
Instead of offering the typical sugary margarita or Paloma-style canned cocktails, MEXI Seltzer is inspired to innovate. No more Black Cherry, Blood Orange, and simple Lime flavors, either!
Send your senses deeper into less-traveled regions of Mexico with their 4 wild new flavors: Guava Spice (sweet and spicy), Tamarindo (tangy-tang tang), Watermelon Sea Salt (slightly sweet and salty), and Aloe & Mint (cool and bright).
In addition, they use organic fruit juices and a small amount of organic cane sugar to sweeten for a healthy, clean, and delicious buzz.
MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer Highlights:
- 4 wild flavor combinations that are inspired by regions in mexico
- Certified NOM distillery tequila “hecho de mexico”
- Organic fruit juices and cane sugar
- 1.5 shots of premium craft tequila per can
- 6% ABV
If you are a hard seltzer drinker who is looking to ditch the synthetic suspicious taste for a quality beverage, MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer has got you covered. Join MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer as they revolutionize the hard seltzer industry!
