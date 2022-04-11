Introducing MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer

Unlike others on the market, MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer’s use only clean ingredients and craft NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) distillery tequila to deliver a delicious refreshing seltzer drink for all to enjoy.

The brand has intentions of sharing exotic Mexico-inspired flavors paired with everybody’s favorite Mexican pastime — tequila. It embodies the spirit of Mexico’s fiesta culture blended with California’s open creativity and casual rebellion.

Instead of offering the typical sugary margarita or Paloma-style canned cocktails, MEXI Seltzer is inspired to innovate. No more Black Cherry, Blood Orange, and simple Lime flavors, either!

Send your senses deeper into less-traveled regions of Mexico with their 4 wild new flavors: Guava Spice (sweet and spicy), Tamarindo (tangy-tang tang), Watermelon Sea Salt (slightly sweet and salty), and Aloe & Mint (cool and bright).

In addition, they use organic fruit juices and a small amount of organic cane sugar to sweeten for a healthy, clean, and delicious buzz.

MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer Highlights:

4 wild flavor combinations that are inspired by regions in mexico

Certified NOM distillery tequila “hecho de mexico”

Organic fruit juices and cane sugar

1.5 shots of premium craft tequila per can

6% ABV

If you are a hard seltzer drinker who is looking to ditch the synthetic suspicious taste for a quality beverage, MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer has got you covered. Join MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer as they revolutionize the hard seltzer industry!

For More Information:

https://mexiseltzer.com