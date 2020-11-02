Lucky Cat Brewing Company Launches with Introducing IPA

Philadelphia — Lucky Cat Brewing Company is very pleased to announce the release of our first canned beer Introducing IPA. Clocking in at 6.2%, Introducing is a Hazy IPA with Centennial, Chinook, Citra, CTZ, & Mosaic hops.

Introducing has an assertive pineapple and lemon-citrus character with a bright stonefruit finish pronounced yet soft bitterness that’s balanced nicely with the body and haze character.

Introducing IPA will be exclusively available at Grey Lodge this Friday & Saturday, 30 & 31 October from 2-8pm.Lucky Cat Brewing at the Grey Lodge 6235 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19135

About Lucky Cat Brewing Company

Lucky Cat Brewing Company is the evolution of the legendary Grey Lodge Pub, one of Philadelphia’s original craft beer bars. After 24+ years as the Grey Lodge, the world changed a lot and we are changing with it. One thing that hasn’t changed is our passion for great “beer tasting” beers.

