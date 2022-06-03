Introducing Clarity Watermelon

FORTUNA, California – Eel River Brewing Company, the first craft brewery on the West Coast to start producing hard sparkling water in 2018, is proud to announce that Clarity Watermelon is back and available now at a store near you as a year-round offering!

Clarity Watermelon has a bright fruity aroma and a fresh sweetness making it the perfect low calorie option to sip on while preparing for summer! Clarity Watermelon is low carb, zero sugar and naturally gluten free. It’s the ideal drink choice to bring on the next beach or river adventure!

“We are excited to be bringing back our most popular Clarity to date. It was our first seasonal to launch in Summer 2020 and ever since then we have been asked every week when it will be back, ” explained Owner, Marissa Elias. “It is the perfect kick o to the nicer weather and instantly transports you to river days and back yard BBQ’s. We’re happy to welcome back Clarity Watermelon as a year round offering!”

Clarity is a craft hard seltzer made with only 3 simple, high-quality ingredients from the country’s first 100% certified organic brewery. Using the best ingredients for over 20 years, Clarity is Eel River Brewing’s next chapter of brewing something more natural with a clean taste. Clarity Watermelon checks in at 5% ABV. This new year-round flavor is available now on draft, in 12oz can six packs, and single 19.2oz cans.

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First Certified Organic Brewery.

For More Information:

http://eelriverbrewing.com/