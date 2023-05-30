Innovative Brewer John Midgley Launches ‘Cool Cousin’: A Sustainable Beer Brewed with Raw Barley and Enzymes

BROOKLYN, New York – Today marks an exciting milestone in the brewing industry as John Midgley, a passionate and inspired brewer, unveils his groundbreaking creation, “Cool Cousin.” Crafted with raw barley, innovative enzymes, and a staunch commitment to sustainability, this extraordinary beer is set to redefine the standards of brewing excellence. The innovative brewing process saves 350ml of water and 16 grams of carbon dioxide CO2 per 500ml of beer served.

John Midgley, the founder of this exciting new brewery, has a remarkable story of determination and resilience. Amidst the challenges posed by the global pandemic, John dedicated himself to honing his brewing skills. Completing the online brewing program through KU Leuven, he emerged with a newfound passion for sustainable brewing practices, which became the driving force behind “Cool Cousin.”

Motivated by his commitment to environmental stewardship, John collaborated with Rich Michaels, a seasoned veteran with thirty years of experience in the brewing industry. Together, they meticulously refined the brewing process, combining John’s fresh perspective and Rich’s invaluable expertise. The result is a beer that seamlessly marries sustainability, innovation, and unparalleled taste. Currently the beer is brewed at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, NY

“Cool Cousin” showcases the incredible potential of raw barley as a brewing ingredient. By harnessing the power of enzymes, the beer is produced without the energy-intensive malting process, thereby reducing its carbon footprint significantly. This innovative approach not only preserves the natural flavors and characteristics of raw barley but also enhances the overall brewing efficiency.

In his quest for sustainability, John Midgley carefully sourced New York state grown ingredients, ensuring minimal transportation-related emissions. He decided to create his own crafted German style lager. Additionally, the brewing process was optimized to conserve water resources, contributing to a more responsible use of this precious commodity. “Cool Cousin” is a testament to the fact that exceptional taste and environmental consciousness can coexist harmoniously.

“This journey has been an incredible learning experience for me,” says John Midgley, the visionary behind “Cool Cousin.” “I am proud to introduce a beer that not only reflects my passion for brewing but also embodies the values of sustainability and innovation. With ‘Cool Cousin,’ we invite beer enthusiasts to savor a truly remarkable brew while being mindful of our impact on the planet. The goal was to create a crafted, tasty new lager. What we created was the equivalent of an electric car to the craft industries steam engine.”

The beer will be available in select locations, and enthusiasts can look forward to the distinct flavors and refreshing qualities that have set “Cool Cousin” apart.

About Cool Cousin Brewing

Cool Cousin Brewing is a pioneering brewery founded by John Midgley, an innovative brewer driven by a commitment to sustainability. Inspired by his journey through the online brewing program at KU Leuven and supported by brewing industry veteran Rich Michaels, the brewery aims to redefine the boundaries of brewing excellence while championing environmental responsibility. Through their collaborative efforts, they strive to deliver extraordinary beers that not only tantalize the taste buds but also leave a positive impact on the planet.

For More Information:

https://cool-cousin.com/