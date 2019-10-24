Infuse Your Life Health Products to Launch Pantheon Non-Alcoholic Cardiovascular and Antioxidant Beer

KELOWNA, B.C., Canada — Infuse Your Life Health Products Inc is announcing the upcoming 2020 North American launch of Pantheon: Non-Alcoholic Cardiovascular and Antioxidant Beer, the market’s first truly heart healthy beer brand.

Inspired to create something unique and extraordinary, this start-up’s vision stems from relentless passion to bring a Heart Healthy beverages to the masses. Clint Richter, Vice-President states, “our mission is simple; to change the way people think about, purchase, and consume health products and beverages.” Mr. Richter adds, “to create a beverage stemming directly from our flagship product G-Cubed: Cardiovascular Support really was a no-brainer.” As consumer demand rises for healthier options, we have put a major focus on R & D over the last year to expand our product offerings in 2020. We are the only company in North America with a formula specifically designed for Cardiovascular Health and Diabetes Management. At the end of the day, we feel that there is a segment of the market that enjoys the taste of a clean crisp refreshing beer, but due to health concerns can’t consume alcohol due to certain side effects.”

Heart Disease kills more people in North American than any other ailment, and we aim to directly contribute to the solution through healthy beverage options and we believe we will continue to grow our brand through cross-over exposure. Mr. Richter adds, “our passion always starts with doing something that really isn’t being done in the marketplace and we feel there is a big opportunity to bring another unique product to the market. Although we have a focus, we plan on offering 4 styles of beer including: Lager, Pilsner, and 2 Ale varieties including an Indian Pale Ale.”

Product Features:

Organic Barley and Hops

Gluten and Synthetic Preservative Free

Game changing MG levels of Botanical ingredients

Refined Taste

Product Benefits: