Independence Brewing Co. Releases New Beers for Fall, Begins Beer-to-Go Sales

AUSTIN, Texas – Independence Brewing Co. has announced the release of two seasonal beers just in time for fall: a double IPA dubbed “Space Case Highboy” and a Redbud Berliner Weisse infused with strawberries and raspberries. The specialty releases come just before the brewery’s 15th anniversary and just after the passage of the beer-to-go sales amendment, which enabled manufacturing breweries to sell up to one case of beer to-go per person, per day.

As part of Independence’s rotating Berliner Weisse series, the new Strawberry Raspberry Redbud is a flavorful iteration that delivers an unmistakable mélange of sweet strawberry and tart raspberry. The beer has a jammy aroma of hand-picked berries and a subtle maltiness on the palate. The finish is long, crisp, and fruit-forward to celebrate peak berry harvest season in the Lone Star State. It’s perfect for sipping as the temperatures begin to drop and the days begin to shorten.

“For this Redbud, we added strawberry and raspberry purées to create a unique flavor profile that’s reminiscent of jam, said head brewer Brannon Radicke. “The end result leaves a lingering strawberry rhubarb pie flavor, which is why this release is one of my personal favorites.”

Space Case Highboy is the latest addition to Independence’s rotating 16-ounce double IPA series. The intergalactic inspiration for the beer’s name comes from the variety of hops Radicke used; Comet for citrusy notes, Galaxy for tropical notes, and Apollo for a thrust of bitterness. He designed the beer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing.

“I’ve always loved both the flavor profiles and the names of these space themed hops,” said head brewer Brannon Radicke. “ Space Case is basically a hop rocket to the senses. I’m excited for Highboy fans to experience the trip!”

As of Sept. 1, 2019, fans of Independence Brewing Co. can visit the brewery to purchase up to one case of canned beer, or the equivalent of 288 fluid ounces, to take home per day. Patrons can bring their own growlers to be filled in the tap room, and the brewery has plans to sell crowlers in the near future

“Thanks to the passage of beer-to-go, Independence Brewing is now able to go even further with our experimentation by creating small batches of unique, innovative beers that can’t always find a place on store shelves. Being able to sell these beers directly to Indy fans from the brewery is a game changer” said Amy Cartwright, President and Co-Founder of Independence Brewing Co.

Both seasonal brews are available on a rotational basis at the taproom and at local retailers throughout Texas. Cans are hard to miss on store shelves, with bright pink and purple graphics against Independence’s recently redesigned matte-black backdrops.

The releases come ahead of Independence’s 15-year anniversary, which the brewery will be celebrating with an all day art and music festival at the brewery on October 19th. More details can be found on the brewery’s Facebook, @indybrewing.

As one of the longest standing craft breweries in Central Texas, Independence is proud to continually release new brews alongside their core lineup, Austin Amber, Stash IPA, Power & Light Session IPA, Redbud Berliner Weisse, Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout, and Native Texan Pilsner.

Independence Brewing Co. is a Texas-based craft beer brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy & Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop, and dog operation to a team of 40 people producing more than 20 thousand barrels a year with distribution throughout Texas and Arkansas. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the largest, longest-standing, and most beloved breweries in Central Texas. Independence's core lineup includes Austin Amber, Native Texan Pilsner, Power & Light Session IPA, Redbud Berliner Weisse, Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout, and the brand's top-selling beer, Stash IPA. These beers and several seasonal/limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back, industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians. Birds Barbershop offers beers exclusively from Independence Brewing Co. in all nine of their locations across Texas.