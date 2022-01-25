Indeed Brewing Company Partners with Hohenstein’s to Distribute Beer in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Indeed Brewing Company is excited to announce its partnership with Hohenstein’s as its distribution partner in the Twin Cities metropolitan area of Minnesota.

Since 2012, Indeed Brewing has self-distributed its beer in the Twin Cities area; it has grown to be one of the largest self-distributing craft breweries in the country. As Indeed approaches its 10th year of business, the timing is right to transition its Twin Cities distribution to Hohenstein’s—a family-owned, independent business with a focus on craft beer.

“We are very proud of what we have built over the past 10 years. We sold and delivered more than 1 million cases of beer in the Twin Cities since we made our first delivery in August 2012. Each of those cases have been building blocks in the positive relationships we have with local retailers and the positive experiences consumers have come to expect when they buy Indeed beer,” says Tom Whisenand, Co-Founder and CEO, Indeed Brewing Company. “We’ve believed for a very long time that there would be no better distribution partner for Indeed in the Twin Cities than Hohenstein’s. This partnership will enable us to do even more for our retailers, customers, and community.”

Indeed embarks on this transition with a keen eye toward the future and innovation of its products with a renewed focus on what it hopes to do best: positively impact communities with quality beers, people, and experiences. It will retain a sales team to support its brand in the Twin Cities. Future plans include an increased capacity and quality in brewing and packaging and improved taproom spaces.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with Indeed. Their brands have been part of the fabric of the Twin Cities’s craft beer scene since they started brewing back in 2012,” says Karl Hohenstein, Owner, Hohenstein’s. “We’ve been distributing beers for over 70 years now, and Indeed is the perfect fit for what we look for in a brewing partner.”

Hohenstein’s began distributing Indeed beer on January 17, 2022. It will sell Indeed beer alongside other respected craft breweries in its portfolio, including Fulton Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

About Hohenstein’s

We are a family distributor located in Woodbury, Minnesota. Our history traces back to 1946 when Karl Hohenstein Sr. took over the family business after returning from World War 2. Since then, Hohenstein’s has built a legacy of lasting relationships with retailers and beverage suppliers. We pride ourselves on adapting to the ever-changing beverage landscape by working with our retailers and suppliers to grow everyone’s business the best way we can.

